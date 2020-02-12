2
Oscars 2020
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Lifestyle Header image fustany diy fashion how to make diy maternity jeans at home mainimage

| by The Fustany Team

Yes! You Can Make Your Own DIY Comfy Maternity Jeans at Home

Congrats on your beautiful baby bump, we know by now you must be pretty frustrated when it comes to getting dressed, especially with jeans. Luckily maternity pants and maternity jeans exist and you can actually make DIY maternity jeans at home and it's a lot easier than it sounds. You need less than basic DIY skills for this one and you'll be 20 min away from finally feeling comfy in jeans again. 

We found two amazing videos online and we couldn't just pick one, so we're showing you both today...

DIY Maternity Jeans

The first one is by WhatsUpMoms and it's a simple maternity jeans hack that shows you how to make the maternity jeans side panel yourself at home. 

6 Hacks to make DIY Maternity Clothes


The second one is full with so many brilliant ideas on how to make your jeans maternity friendly in more than one way, with things you have lying around your house. It also has some tips for t-shirts and tops as well! If you're a mommy to be, don't miss watching. 

If this is too much of a hassle for you and you're just looking to shop for some comfy maternity jeans, here are 3 places you can shop for maternity jeans:

GAP
1 of 3
GAP
Maternity Full Panel Repaired Girlfriend Jeans
River Island
2 of 3
River Island
Maternity Molly overbump waxed coated jeans in black Via ASOS
Topshop
3 of 3
Topshop
MATERNITY Under The Bump Jamie Jeans



Main Image Credits: WhatsUpMoms

Video Credits: WhatsUpMoms & Noori


Looking for another creative DIY? We've got a ton here!



You might also like




Tags: Diy  Diy fashion  Easy diy  Fashion hacks  Hacks  Fashion tricks  Tricks  Maternity  Maternity denim  Maternity fashion  Maternity jeans  Maternity tips  Maternity wear   Jeans  Denim  Pregnancy  Pregnancy fashion  Pregnant   Fashion videos  Videos  Tutorial 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑