Yes! You Can Make Your Own DIY Comfy Maternity Jeans at Home

Congrats on your beautiful baby bump, we know by now you must be pretty frustrated when it comes to getting dressed, especially with jeans. Luckily maternity pants and maternity jeans exist and you can actually make DIY maternity jeans at home and it's a lot easier than it sounds. You need less than basic DIY skills for this one and you'll be 20 min away from finally feeling comfy in jeans again.

We found two amazing videos online and we couldn't just pick one, so we're showing you both today...

DIY Maternity Jeans

The first one is by WhatsUpMoms and it's a simple maternity jeans hack that shows you how to make the maternity jeans side panel yourself at home.

6 Hacks to make DIY Maternity Clothes





The second one is full with so many brilliant ideas on how to make your jeans maternity friendly in more than one way, with things you have lying around your house. It also has some tips for t-shirts and tops as well! If you're a mommy to be, don't miss watching.

If this is too much of a hassle for you and you're just looking to shop for some comfy maternity jeans, here are 3 places you can shop for maternity jeans:

1 of 3 GAP Maternity Full Panel Repaired Girlfriend Jeans 2 of 3 River Island Maternity Molly overbump waxed coated jeans in black Via ASOS 3 of 3 Topshop MATERNITY Under The Bump Jamie Jeans

Main Image Credits: WhatsUpMoms

Video Credits: WhatsUpMoms & Noori