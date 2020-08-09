Pick Your Summer 2020 Outfits Inspired by These UAE Fashion Bloggers

As you know, we love looking to fashion bloggers for outfit inspirations, especially this summer 2020 we missed dressing up and the summer fashion trends have been really interesting. Last time we looked to some of your favorite Saudi bloggers for inspiration, but this time we're seeing what UAE fashion bloggers are wearing for summer 2020...

Scroll down to see all their summer style ideas...

Short summer dresses on Nadya Hasan

The first thing that will catch your attention when you check out Nadine's feed and outfits is that there's a sense of comfort in all her looks. All her outfits are very comfortable and simple. For me, what attracted me the most to her style were the short dresses, which always kept up with the latest trends in different shapes, designs and colors. Sometimes she'd wear the puff sleeve dress trend and another time she'd wear a loose and ruffled dress. So if you're looking for summer dresses inspiration, check her out.

Casual summer outfits from Farhana

If you're looking for casual outfits that are still eye-catching and really cool, Farhana is your next favorite style inpso. Her casual looks are always striking, despite her choosing mostly very simple pieces. She loves wearing bright colors and mixing them together. Also for example, Farhana chose to wear a simple white shirt in a different way, by tying the front into a knot and wearing it like a crop top, with lilac pants and bright pink shoes.

Formal office wear by Zahra Khalil

I think fashion blogger Zahra Khalil knows how difficult it is for many women to style formal wear and pick outfits for work. She brings simple but inspiring and chic ideas. She styled a checkered suit with sneakers and she style classic pants with strappy sandals and a chic satin top.

Summer Evening looks from Tamara AlGabbani

Whatever occasion you're preparing for, head to fashion blogger Tamara AlGabbani's Instagram. Although she wears a lot of different styles and outfits, her evening outfits are definitely a standout. Her looks are glamorous but elegant. Her looks are also really feminine. We loved her bright 80s inspired pink puffy dress. Her looks are great for cocktail events, weddings and even glamorous dinner dates.

