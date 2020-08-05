The Tiered Dresses Summer 2020 Trend and Where to Shop for Them

Tiered dresses are such a big summer 2020 fashion trend! They're really everywhere and the best thing is that they take a statement and make it more simple and wearable. We know a lot of you are curious to try it on so we're showing you some of the options in stores with a few simple styling tips.

The tiered dress summer 2020 fashion trend and where to shop for it...

Denim Tiered Dress

We're starting to see a lot more denim dresses and this one from Stradivarius is really interesting and cute for night out or a chic brunch. Denim can be easily styled so you will find yourself pulling it out a lot more than you think.

Floral Tiered Dress

This is one of the most popular options for summer and the beach. It's a bright feminine look and you can pick the floral print depending on your preference, a bold or soft floral print. You can wear it with a simple slipper or sandal. You can shop for this one from the Mango.

White Tiered dress

White dresses are also big this year and well loved by many fashion bloggers. Why not go for a tiered one, that is a perfect piece for summer mornings and evenings as well. You can dress it up in the evening by wearing it with hoops and statement gold accessories and heeled sandals. You can shop this one from Bershka.

Tie Dye Tiered Dress

Tie dye is also another big trend these days, which can be perfect for summer with something like a tie dye tiered dress. We love this short one from Pull&Bear. You can style it with modern slippers and a straw bag.

Bright Chiffon Tiered Dress

If you love bright colors, you will love a bright tiered dress on you. You can match it with equally bright accessories or go for neutral ones to tone it down. If you're looking to try one, check out H&M.

