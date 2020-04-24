2
Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear Maxi Dresses With Your Hijab

| by Jasmine Kamal

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear Maxi Dresses With Your Hijab

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Sometimes wearing a abaya all the time can get boring for some women. This was really evident when you voted on our Stories... Abayas Vs. Maxi Dresses. So today, we're showing you how to wear the hijab with maxi dresses for different occasions and looks. 

Wait for our new Friday Fashion Fits article next Friday and don’t forget to vote on our Instagram or Facebook for which pieces you want us to talk about next..

Don't forget to scroll down to the gallery below for some more hijab maxi dresses outfit ideas...

How to Wear the Hijab With Maxi Dresses:


Your ultimate hijab fashion guide. Right here!

Wearing casual maxi dresses with hijab for everyday...

undefined

If you go for a patterned statement maxi dress for a day look, we recommend you wear it with a calmer scarf in soft neutral shades, with less to none patterns or prints. You can also finish the look off with sneakers, slip-ons or wedges. 

The comfiest homey loungewear looks, as seen on bloggers and celebs. 

How to wear colorful maxi dresses with the hijab?

undefined

One of the problems that a lot of hijab girls find difficult is wearing bright colors and knowing how to coordinate them with your hijab. All you need to do is to pick a scarf in a neutral shade, like black, white or beige, and stay away from the patterns or bright colors that might be difficult to style with a bright colored dress. 

Did you know that you can learn to wear you hijab according to your face shape?

Hijab maxi evening dresses

undefined

If you have an occasion and you're wondering what to wear, a long evening maxi dress is a beautiful option to go for, especially if it's satin, chiffon or tulle. For simple, small and elegant events it is preferable to go for a plain and simple maxi dress. Style it with heels and a beautiful statement clutch.

You must take a look at these modern Hijab evening dresses for inspiration.

Wearing maxi dresses instead of a Abaya

undefined

If you're looking for a modest look that isn't necessarily a abaya, you can simply replace it with a maxi dress. Choose any style or shape you prefer and pick a color that really suits you. Just pick a dress that's loose fitted if you want something to give you a similar feel to a abaya. 

Here are the latest Abaya Trends for 2020.


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


How to Wear Hijab with Maxi Dresses

Instagram: @withloveleena

Instagram: @withloveleena
How to Wear Hijab with Maxi Dresses

Instagram: @saharfoad

Instagram: @saharfoad
How to Wear Hijab with Maxi Dresses

Instagram: @yasssminjay

Instagram: @yasssminjay
How to Wear Hijab with Maxi Dresses

Instagram: @omayazein

Instagram: @omayazein
How to Wear Hijab with Maxi Dresses

Instagram: @sarasabry

Instagram: @sarasabry
How to Wear Hijab with Maxi Dresses

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @nabilahkariem
How to Wear Hijab with Maxi Dresses

Instagram: @hautehijab

Instagram: @hautehijab
How to Wear Hijab with Maxi Dresses

Instagram: @eslimah

Instagram: @eslimah
How to Wear Hijab with Maxi Dresses

Instagram: @hijabydiva

Instagram: @hijabydiva
How to Wear Hijab with Maxi Dresses

Instagram: @dalalid

Instagram: @dalalid
How to Wear Hijab with Maxi Dresses

Instagram: @100looks_

Instagram: @100looks_
How to Wear Hijab with Maxi Dresses

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @nabilahkariem


