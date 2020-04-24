Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear Maxi Dresses With Your Hijab

Sometimes wearing a abaya all the time can get boring for some women. This was really evident when you voted on our Stories... Abayas Vs. Maxi Dresses. So today, we're showing you how to wear the hijab with maxi dresses for different occasions and looks.

How to Wear the Hijab With Maxi Dresses:





Wearing casual maxi dresses with hijab for everyday...

If you go for a patterned statement maxi dress for a day look, we recommend you wear it with a calmer scarf in soft neutral shades, with less to none patterns or prints. You can also finish the look off with sneakers, slip-ons or wedges.

How to wear colorful maxi dresses with the hijab?

One of the problems that a lot of hijab girls find difficult is wearing bright colors and knowing how to coordinate them with your hijab. All you need to do is to pick a scarf in a neutral shade, like black, white or beige, and stay away from the patterns or bright colors that might be difficult to style with a bright colored dress.

Hijab maxi evening dresses

If you have an occasion and you're wondering what to wear, a long evening maxi dress is a beautiful option to go for, especially if it's satin, chiffon or tulle. For simple, small and elegant events it is preferable to go for a plain and simple maxi dress. Style it with heels and a beautiful statement clutch.

Wearing maxi dresses instead of a Abaya

If you're looking for a modest look that isn't necessarily a abaya, you can simply replace it with a maxi dress. Choose any style or shape you prefer and pick a color that really suits you. Just pick a dress that's loose fitted if you want something to give you a similar feel to a abaya.

