For Hijabis: 9 Tips to Help You Revive Your Hair These Days

If we're going to look at one of the rare positives of the quarantine, it's that our hair and skin are doing a lot better than they have in a while. If you're a hijabi, you unfortunately know the struggle and the effect of hijab on hair. Staying at home is a good chance to revive your hair and learn how to fix hijab hair. As a hiijabi, I decided to help you learn the best tips for taking care of your hair while you're at home.

1. Let your hair breathe

One of the first things, I think your hair really needs is to be free. When you're wearing the hijab, it stays tied up and wrapped for a long period of time. So, make use of this time at home and leave your hair down, leave it to breathe and get some air. Try to refrain from using any hair ties or accessories, just let it be for a few hours a day.

Some hairstyles can actually aid with hair loss so try to avoid ones that could cause breakage or hair fall. Try not to pull your hair back too tightly into a bun or ponytail. Try to leave your hair down as much as you can.

3. Do you suffer from hair loss?

If you suffer from hair loss, one of the best things you can do for your hair is a scalp massage. If you massage your scalp everyday for 15 minutes before bed, it will stimulate blood circulation and therefore, healthier hair growth. You can also use a small amount of a light serum to help you massage it.

4. Trim your hair

If you suffer from split ends, you should consider trimming them to ensure your hair is growing in a healthy way. It is a quick way to get rid of split ends, but you should also be taking care of your ends by hydrating them with oils and conditioners.

5. Hot oil hair treatment

You can use the natural oils you have at home, like castor oil, olive oil, or coconut oil for a hot oil hair treatment. Heat up the oil in the microwave, then apply it from the scalp to the ends of the hair, massaging the hair for 15 minutes. Leave it on for 2 hours, then wash you hair really well with shampoo and conditioner. This treatment can help thicken the hair.

Image Credits: Instagram @mckennahellam

6. Natural hair growth remedy

If you're looking for a fast way to grow hair, try natural hair remedies. If you use a mixture of lemon and coconut oil or olive oil, it can really help with hair growth. Lemon has a large amount of vitamin C and a group of B vitamins, as well as folic acid. It also helps with dandruff.

1. Mix a reasonable amount of lemon juice with twice as much coconut oil or olive oil.

2. Apply the mixture to your hair for 30 to 45 minutes and then wash it with a mild shampoo.

7. Natural remedy for brittle hair

Avocado and olive oil hair mask

1. Mix half a mashed avocado with a Tbsp of olive oil.

2. Wet your hair before applying this hair mask.

3. Leave the hair mask on for an hour, and then rinse your hair with water.

4. Repeat this once a week to get stronger, healthier ends.

8. Natural Remedy for straightening hair

Ingredients:

- 1 tsp coconut oil

- 1 tsp castor oil

- 1 tsp olive oil

- 1 tsp glycerin

Steps:

1. Add all the ingredients to a small pot and heat it over the stove until it gets warm.

2. Start brushing your hair with this oil mix, and make sure you start from the roots to the ends.

3. Leave it on your hair for 3 to 4 hours.

4. Don't forget to wear a bonnet over your head so the oils stay warm.

5. Wash your hair with a natural chemical-free shampoo.

6. Make sure your don't use any conditioner or hair mask that contains chemicals.

9. Natural remedy for hair thickness

Aloe vera, has a lot of benefits. It nourishes the scalp and helps reduce hair fall. It is also rich in minerals and vitamins which stimulate hair growth and soften the hair. As for castor oil, it is really good for hair thickening and lengthening.

1. Mix 2 Tbsp of aloe vera gel with a tsp of castor oil.

2. Massage the hair for 15 minutes with the mixture.

3. Leave the mixture on your hair the whole day and then wash it really well with shampoo.

4. You can repeat this twice a week for quicker results.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @hajra_aaa