How to Dye Your Hair Yourself and Get the Best Results!

At home hair coloring can be really scary, but imagine if you were able to learn how to dye your hair at home? How cool would that be?! Some women love to change their hair color regularly and it can cost them a lot, which makes them look for a simpler way to dye their hair at home while still getting similar results as if it was professionally done. The process of dyeing your hair at home is time-saving and inexpensive but it really depends on the type of dye being used.

Here are some tips on how to dye your hair at home and get the best results:

1. Carefully choose the color you want from the color guide of the brand you're using.

2. Two days before you dye your hair, make sure to do some hair masks to nourish and strengthen your hair prepping it for coloring. This will also help moisten the dry and damaged ends of your hair, soo they can absorb the color better and faster.

3. Wash your hair one or two days before you dye it. Avoid washing it right before the dye, because the natural oils in the hair allow it to get dyed easily and a lot of better.

4. Have a wide-toothed comb and four hair clips on hand so you can separate the hair and hold it place while dying it.

5. Apply a layer of vaseline to the hairline to protect and prevent the dye from reaching your forehead.

6. Also wear an old t-shirt with a high neckline so that the dye doesn't smudge on your skin.

7. Always read the instructions on the packaging carefully. To ensure the safety of your hair, don't rely only on the images or diagrams.

8. Don't forget to wear gloves so that your hands don't get any discoloration from the dye.

9. Divide your hair into four parts. Start applying the dye to the roots in the frontal part of the hair.

10. Gently massage the hair with your fingers until the color is spread from the roots to the ends of the hair. Repeat this in every section.

11. When you finish applying the dye to all your hair, adjust the timer according to the packaging instructions. Stick to the instructed time so it doesn't harm your hair.

12. When the time's up, wash your hair with shampoo and use a conditioner so that your hair is soft and is shiny.

13. Remember that your hair need to be dry in order to see its actual color.

If you're still unsure about at home hair coloring, you can watch this really cool tutorial on how to easily dye your hair at home:

Main Image Credits: Instagram @rocky_barnes