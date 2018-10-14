Get Inspired by This Fall's Copper Trendy Hair Shades

No doubt, every girl is keen on having a hair color and style that suits her face shape and skin color as well. Well, we'll add another factor that will influence your choice: season. What you might not know, is that hair color trends differ from summer to fall to winter! We've saved you time and did all the search work to find out that one hair color has taken over this 2018 fall hair color trends. That is Copper with all its different shades.

Before you might secretly think that such a color won't suit you, we're here to tell you that luckily, this specific color has more than one shade that can suit anyone according to your skin color. You can brighten or darken the shade or choose an undertone that is golden or pinkish. It all depends on your skin color, so follow up for more.

1. Golden Copper shade:

Girls with yellowish skin undertone, this is the most perfect hair shade for this fall since the golden hues form harmony with your face.

Instagram @redlocks82

2. Orange-y Copper shade:

Orange hair is known to not suit many, so only go for orange-y copper hair for fall 2018 if you have a neutral skin undertone.





Instagram @createdbyami



3. Pinkish Copper shade:

This shade is most suitable for tanned skin since it makes the color pop out creating a beautiful contrast!





Instagram @affinageamerica



Main image credits @maddiegreer