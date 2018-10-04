Know Your True Face Shape and How to Apply The Right Makeup for it

Whenever you ask any beauty-related question, you're probably given this answer: "Depends on your face shape!". Because we know how many times you might have asked yourself what your face shape is and how to know it, we've brought to you an easy way to find the proper answer. You simply need to measure the following features of your face and then when you continue reading, you'll find out what you've been searching for!

1. Forehead: Measure it from the end of your right eye brow to the end of your left one. Write down the number.

2. Cheek bones: Measure from under the end of one eye to the other end and write down the number.

3. Jaw bones: Record what you measure from where one ear ends on one side to the other side.

4. Face length: Measure from your hairline to the tip of your chin.

After you record the measurements, compare them. Your face shape depends on the higher numbers you measured. Here's how:

Oval face: This is when a face's length and cheek bones distance are almost the same and the jaw bones and forehead are also the same but the cheek bones and the face length together are greater than the added lengths of the jaw bones and forehead.

Square face: You have this face shape if almost all the measurements you took are the same except for the jaw bones, they are of a greater length.

Rectangular face: This face shape is yours if you have your forehead, your cheek bones and jaw bones measure almost the same. However, your face length is greater that these measurements in this case.

Diamond-shaped face: In this case, you'll find that the face length is the greatest measurement in your face while the other numbers that you recorded descend in the following order: cheek bones, forehead, jaw bones. Moreover, you'd probably have a pointed chin if you have a diamond face.

Heart-shaped face: This is when your jaw bones measure the greatest in your face. Then, the cheek bones come in the second place; while the forehead is the least in length. The face length is not crucial in this case because it may vary from a person to the other.

You can also watch this video for more illustration on how to take the essential face measurements in order to discover your face shape:

Video credits: YouTube @Dina_Azar

Now, you know your face shape. The first thing you'll probably want to know is the most suitable makeup for your face shape. First of all, a girl with an oval face will be able to try any new makeup trend because almost all makeup looks will suit her face! Then, moving on to the rectangular face, this needs to be contoured on the cheek bones to break the sharpness of the length of the face. A square face, as well, will need to be contoured from beneath the jaw bones to give some elongation to the face. A heart-shaped face always needs a contoured forehead to draw the attention away from it and make the face look more even. This is not all we have to offer, we have a lot more makeup tips for each face shape that will be in our upcoming articles so stay tuned!





Main image credits: Instagram @camilacoelho

