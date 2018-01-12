Picking out your favorite shade of blush might be easy, but knowing how to apply blush according to your face shape is the tricky part. You may be thinking that blush is always applied to the apples of your cheeks, but that is actually not true. You need to know where to apply blush, and it all depends on the shape of your face. So, we are going to tell you how to apply blush according to your face shape to perfect your makeup.



Square Shaped Face

When applying blush to a square shaped face, you’ll want to apply it to the apples of your cheeks, towards the outer corners of your eyes. This will give your square face an elongation to your profile. When applying blush to square shaped faces, make sure the blush is concentrated on the upper part of the cheeks.

Round Shaped Face

With round faces, you want to try and elongate your face, so basically you are sucking in your cheeks. To do that, apply blush under your cheekbones, in an up and down motion towards your temple. Do not apply blush to the apples of your cheeks, as that will make your face appear more round.

Oval Shaped Face

With oval shaped faces, you want to define your features. Apply blush to the top of your cheekbones, and blend it in towards your ears. With oval shaped faces, do not apply blush to the lower part of your face, as this will define your jaw, making it look bigger.

Long Shaped Face

When applying blush to a long shaped face, you want to break up your face a bit, to give off the illusion that it is not that long. Apply blush from the apples of your cheekbones, in an angled vertical line towards your ears. Make sure the blush does not start from below the tip of the nose.

Heart Shaped Face

With heart shaped faces, you want to soften the edges of your face to try to make it look more like an oval. Apply blush to and from the end of your cheekbone, below the corner of your eye, passing your temples, and ending at your ear.

Photo Credits: The Makeup Junkie