2
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
Write With Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion accessories how to pick the right hat trend for your face shape mainimage

| by Jasmine Kamal

How to Follow the Hat Trend by Picking the Perfect One for Your Face Shape

This summer 2018, the trend that broke the fashion world and stores, is the hat trend. Everyone rummaged the back of their closets looking for old goodies or ran to the stores to grab a straw hat. What also helped with the spreading of the trend is how hijabis managed to style them in the most creative ways.

However picking the right, flattering hat is not easy and 'an asked about a lot' topic. Here are the steps you need to follow to help you pick the perfect hat trend for you:

1- First of all, get to know your face proportions and notice which parts of your face are longer.

2. Determine your face shape; round, heart-shaped or so on... Check out this guide:

3. Now it's time to find which hats suits your face shape:

- Oval Face Shape: You're the lucky ones. You don't have to follow any rules. Almost all hats suit your face shape, so pick whatever you want!

- Round Face Shape: This face shape needs something to balance it to a flattering proportionality. Therefore, you need a hat to reduce the roundness and give more length, so go for a hat with straight edges.

- Heart Face Shape: For this face shape, you should stay away from big or oversized hats.

- Square Face Shape: Here, a flattering hat would be one that minimizes a bit of your face's edges. A round hat would be perfect for you.

*Don't forget that at the end of they day, you should try everything out, you could be surprised what ends up suiting you and there are no real rules in fashion!


Main Image Credits: Instagram @dinamaimouni

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


How to Follow the Hat Trend by Picking the Perfect One for Your Face Shape

Instagram: @lifelongpercussion

Instagram: @lifelongpercussion
How to Follow the Hat Trend by Picking the Perfect One for Your Face Shape

Instagram: @hindarouam

Instagram: @hindarouam
How to Follow the Hat Trend by Picking the Perfect One for Your Face Shape

Instagram: @yezenianavarro

Instagram: @yezenianavarro
How to Follow the Hat Trend by Picking the Perfect One for Your Face Shape

Instagram: @lyna.classy.girl

Instagram: @lyna.classy.girl
How to Follow the Hat Trend by Picking the Perfect One for Your Face Shape

Instagram: @nabilahkariem

Instagram: @nabilahkariem
How to Follow the Hat Trend by Picking the Perfect One for Your Face Shape

Instagram: @dinamaimouni

Instagram: @dinamaimouni

Tags: Hats  Hijab hat styles  What to wear  Accessories  Fashion tips  Style tips  How to wear  Face shapes  Oval face shape  Long face shape  Round face shape  Latest fashion trends 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑