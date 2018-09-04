How the Fustany Team Preps Their Skin Before a Night Out

We've all had that time, or in many cases, a lot more than one time, where our makeup and specifically foundation doesn't look right. Sometimes our base makeup just sits on the skin and feels off. Other times our skin just looks dull and bumpy.

Before a night out, we wanted to make sure our skin looked the best it can be. So, we wanted to show you what we do before makeup application to give our skin a good pamper. We're also showing you how some of our favorite masks target our 3 different skin type concerns. These products truly are our secret for a glowy night out look.





Main Image Credits: Fustany