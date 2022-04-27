The Hair Color Trends of 2022 That Will Have You Running to the Salon

Changing your hair color is always a good idea when you want to feel fresh. It's also a great way to welcome Eid holiday and celebrate in style. Hair color trends of 2022 are mostly simple and classic, with a few bold ideas here and there. Some of the hair color ideas below will also help those of you who are not looking for a complete hair change, but want to add a few highlights that can make you look stunning.

1. Copper Hair

Are you looking for a hair color that matches all skin tones and eye colors? Well, we recommend the copper color for you, which is a mixture of red and brown that have been bleached about 8 shades to reveal those shiny golden tones. All we can say is feel free to try it this year.

2. Honey Blonde Hair Color

Another color that is trending in 2022 is honey blonde. It is a mixture of blonde and honey brown strands. This color comes in several shades, including light, dark, and caramel, all of which are popular this year.

3. Pink Hair

Although pink hair has become very popular recently, it is still one of the trendiest colors this year and we still consider it new and bold. You don't have to be a celebrity to try this color; just be brave and try it now!

4. Platinum Hair Color

Platinum hair has been trendy for several years and will continue to be widely popular in 2022. It can add a modern and sophisticated touch to your look, but at the same time, it requires extra care. Use a shampoo specified to dyed and bleached hair to avoid discoloration shortly after dyeing.

5. Strawberry Blonde Hair

Yes, you read it correctly. Strawberry blonde hair is a combination of blonde and red. It's great for blondes who want something refreshing without making a huge change to their hair. This color will give them what they're looking for. It is also available in many shades, including light and dark and that what makes it extra special.

6. Burgundy Hair Color

While we're used to seeing red in all its shades over the years, this year, burgundy hair is taking over the hair color trend of 2022. So, give it a try as it gives you an amazingly dramatic touch. All you have to do is to choose a shade matches your skin tone.

7. Mushroom Hair Color

Don't be surprised. Yes, we're talking about mushroom hair dye. It is simply black hair with gray or brown locks, giving your hair a completely different and fresh look. It is a perfect choice for brunettes and dark hair lovers, who do not like to go for light colors and want to add some lights to their overall look.