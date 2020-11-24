For After 40: The Most Common Hair Problems, Causes and Their Treatments

Apparently a lot of women get really shocked in their 40s by how much their hair is suddenly changing, and yes it's common. There are a couple of reasons you're seeing changes in your hair after 40, but it doesn't mean you have to give up on it. Just like we did last time for ages 15-30, we're going to be talking about the most common hair problems after 40 , along with some tips for hair care over 40.

Hair loss at 40

Hair loss is very common after 40, sometimes for genetic reasons but also because the rate of hair growth slows down the more we grow up. It also has to do with menopause and the change in hormones. Scalp care can also highly contribute to hair thinning, so incorporating forms of scalp care in your routine can help the hair grow better.

It is also important to know that how you've styled your hair throughout your life can contribute to hair loss, like really tight updos and braids, they can add pressure on the roots. There's also stress. It can be a huge cause behind hair fall and thinning because it could affect hormonal balance. Make sure to check with your doctor, as well, to make sure your hair loss isn't caused by any medications you're currently taking.

How to prevent hair fall after 40

- Acknowledge and understand the reasons behind your stress and work on your wellness and mental health.

- If hormones are a big part of it, you should probably check with a doctor to see the cause and what can be done about it.

- Scalp massages are a great way to stimulate blood flow and induce hair growth.

- Try to be gentle with your hair styling and opt for less straining hairstyles, hair products, and reduce or avoid chemicals and constant heat styling.

- Having a good healthy balanced diet and getting enough sleep can also make a world of a difference with your hair. You can also get a doctor's opinion on vitamins that you could take to help with hair growth.

- Hair masks and remedies for hair growth can also really help. Things like castor oil are known to be amazing for hair growth. You can also check out our article here with 6 natural remedies for hair growth...

Grey hair

Just like our skin ages our hair does as well, it loses color and becomes thinner. Grey hair has to do with melanin which can be affected by the lack of vitamins like B12, Bitoin and vitamin D. There's also a misconception that the hair turns grey. It doesn't switch to being grey, it's just that the new hairs it's growing are grey. There is also some talk online that stress can be related to the faster growth of grey hair.

Grey hair treatments

- It is important to know that grey hair is more susceptible to damage from the sun. So try to protect your hair from the sun using sun protection hair products.

- But getting some sun can also be good for your vitamin D levels and the production of melanin. So try to find a balance.

- Check with a professional and doctor and get a blood test to see if there are vitamin deficiencies and if you could take any vitamins that could help with that.

- We know that dying your hair is a quick solution to this, but try not to expose your hair to heavy dyes and chemicals. Use ammonia free dyes.

- You can also try root sprays for a temporary quick fix for grey roots without having to dye it. Here are some options for covering grey roots at home and temporary hair dyes you could try...

- Also try to remember that there's nothing wrong with grey hair. It doesn't have to be seen as a problem. It's beautiful, natural and if you want to leave it be then you should.

Dull and dry hair after 40

As menopause approaches, your hormones start changing and the estrogen decreases leaving more space for testosterone to affect the hair and cause it be more dry and therefore dull. Also another cause for dullness is that the hair losses keratin and fatty acids. So, some of the products you were using on your hair before can now be more problematic for it and cause it look even more dull, like hairspray for example. The sun can cause the hair to look and feel dry, as well as, using chemicals like hair dyes that contribute to dryness.

Dull and dry hair treatments for after 40

- You can use clarifying shampoo, once a week or every 2 weeks to revive your hair and get rid of product build up. It can be drying so don't use it a lot.

- Heavy products, even if they're conditioning might do the opposite. So, it's important to hydrate it but not with thick pomades or creams that are too heavy.

- You can do a conditioning treatment once a week to bring back moisture to the hair.

- Try to go for ammonia free dyes or reduce the frequency of dying your hair.

- Use sun protection hair products.

- Oils are also a good way to freshen up the hair and give it some shine to counter act the dullness.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @lydiagasperoni