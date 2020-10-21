The Benefits of Rice Water for Hair and DIY Natural Recipe Ideas

Have you heard about the benefits of rice water for hair? There seems to actually be a lot of benefits that have to do with making the hair really strong, silky and shiny. You probably have a lot of questions now about those rice water benefits and how to use rice water on your hair, so this is what we’re talking about today.

How to Take Care of Low Porosity Hair With the Easiest Tips

Benefits of rice water for hair

1. Rice water is nutritious and moisturizing for the hair because it contains nutrients like amino acids, minerals, antioxidants. As well as vitamins like B, E and C, which help strengthen the hair from the roots to the ends, so it can grow in a healthy and natural way.

2. Hair lengthening is one of the best benefits of rice water. It contains many vitamins and minerals that help you grow hair naturally.

3. It also helps with detangling, so some people tend to use it directly after washing their hair, instead of conditioner, because it helps with thickness and loosening any tangles that can be due to the dryness of the hair.

11 Hairstyling Tricks That Will Give Your Hair More Volume

4. Rice water also gives the hair shine and strength, especially since it contains carbohydrates that treat existing hair damage.

Note: Do not use rice water more than once or twice a week, since it can have a drying effect, especially people with dry scalps.

How to use rice water for the hair

You can use rice water for your hair in more than one way...

1. You can extract the water produced by leaving the rice in water for an hour, after cleaning the rice, and use that water for different mixtures.

2. You can prepare rice water recipes for the hair by leaving it in water on low heat and filtering out the rice to the water extracted from it.

3. Another way to prepare rice water is by leaving it in water for 4 days, then straining out the rice well, and using the leftover water.

The Best Dry Shampoos for a Fresh and 'Good Hair Day'

DIY rice water recipes for hair

Rice water for dry hair

1. Put 1/2 cup of rice in a bowl and wash it well.

2. After washing it, add 3 cups of water to the rice and leave it for an hour, then add 1 Tbsp of coconut oil, almond oil and lavender oil.

3. After washing the hair well with shampoo, apply the mixture to your hair from the roots to the ends, leaving it on for 20 minutes.

4. Wash your hair with warm water to get rinse out the mixture

Here's Everything to Help You Know How to Grow Your Hair Faster

Rice water for curly hair

1. Put 1/2 cup of rice in a bowl and wash it well, then add 3 cups of water and leave it for an hour.

2. Wash the hair well with shampoo, then rinse the hair with rice water and leave it on for 20 minutes.

3. Wash the hair again with lukewarm water to get rid of the rice water.

How to Know If Your Hair Needs Protein and a DIY Hair Mask to Try

Rice water for brittle hair

1. Put the split ends of your hair in rice water ( like it’s prepared above) and leave for 25 minutes.

2. Wash the hair well with lukewarm water.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @karenwazen