A good hair day is not complete without hair that smells good! The sweat, heat and pollution can make your hair smell bad, but wait, there are still ways to keep your hair smelling good. Did you know that there's a special perfume for your hair? Read more and discover the nine ways to keep your hair smelling good.



1. Scented natural oils.

Natural oils are one of the best and most natural ways to keep your hair smelling good. After you shower, just apply a drop or two on the palm of your hand and go over your hair. Coconut oil and lavender oil will leave your hair smelling great and also moisturized.

2. Hair mists.

Hair mists are perfumes that are specially made for your hair, and investing in a good hair mist is such great way to keep your hair smelling good all day long. Check if your favorite perfume comes in a hair mist!



3. Hair spray.

Did you know that hair sprays aren't only used for hair styling? After a blowout or even before you head to work, keep your hairdo in place by spritzing a scented hair spray. They will give support to your hair locks and make your hair smell good. Two birds, one stone!

4. Nice smelling shampoo.

I'm the kind of person who picks a shampoo based on its scent. Of course this could be wrong, but a good scented shampoo that matches your hair type can leave your hair smelling great for hours. However, if you really like your shampoo but hate its smell, you could add a few drops of lavendar oil or rose water to make it smell better.

5. Leave in conditioner.

I must say, leave-in conditioners are such a great invention! Not only do they leave your hair soft, but they make your hair smell like it is freshly shampooed. Also it's a great treatment for frizzy hair.

6. Take care with heat.

A fresh blowout is always a good idea, but its consequences are not. If you'll subject your hair to heat, you'll have to do it smartly in order not to damage your hair. Make sure to tell your hair dresser to lower the heat settings to avoid burning your hair ends. If you're straightening your hair at home, make sure to go easy on your hair locks, to avoid the burning smell.

7. Lemon juice.

Of course lemon juice can combat a bad flu, but its benefits are way more than that! If you apply some lemon juice on your hair then rinse it before you get out of the shower, your hair will smell great for days.

8. Rose water.

Have you ever tried to spritz on some rose water on your hair while showering? Well, its about time you try this amazing trick! After you wash your hair, apply some rose water directly on your hair and it will smell great when it dries.

9. Scented dry shampoo.

If a dry shampoo can be a life saver, a scented dry shampoo is just a dream come true! Make it through the super busy days with fresh smelling hair, by applying some scented dry shampoo on your hair and you are ready to go!

Photo Credits: Allmovies.ge