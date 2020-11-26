Oily Scalp Treatments: Hair Products and Home Remedies to Try

Oily scalps can get really irritating quite literally. Besides the hair looking oily and getting greasy really quickly, it can also get itchy and hard to manage on a daily basis. A lot of people are looking for how to treat oily hair and oily scalp treatments so we thought we'd give you a mix between home remedies for oily scalp and some of the best products for an oily scalp and hair.

What are the possible causes on an oily scalp and hair?

An oily scalp and hair can simply be genetic or caused by hormonal imbalances. Other causes are also be over-shampooing, a build up of dandruff, humid weather, touching your hair too much of exposing it to harsh chemicals.

Best shampoos for oily scalp

Kérastase Specifique Shampoo for Oily Scalp

This could take a little time before you see results but some users say it gives good results. It's a balancing shampoo which is why it helps with oily hair. It's also supposed to help with dry ends and remove excess sebum. It's also silicone free, but has glycine so it can purify the scalp.

OGX are really popular for their shampoos and this one is really loved by people who have an oily scalp. Reviews say it helped with the itchiness and freshening up the scalp. It has tea tree oils, micro-infused peppermint and milk proteins. It aims to balance the scalp but also moisturize, but some people with dry hair said they found it drying, so it depends on your hair. It's also sulfate-free.

Best scalp scrubs

This is a 'Clean on Sephora' brand. It's vegan, cruelty-free, and gluten-free. It's extremely popular and has really good reviews and is meant to refresh and help with flaky dry scalps, detoxifying and removing oil and buildup. It's also sulfate-free.

Christophe Robin Purifying Scalp Scrub with Sea Salt

This is another scalp exfoliator/shampoo with amazing reviews. It soothes the scalp, balances and cleanses it removing the buildup from things like dry shampoo, styling products and chemicals from color treatments, thanks to the sea salt. It also has sweet almond oil to give hydration. It doesn't have parabens, formaldehydes or mineral oil.

Natural oily scalp treatments at home

DIY hair mask for oily hair

This hair mask has egg whites, tea tree oil and apply cider vinegar. Check out Lady Chelbi's video and remedy...

DIY aloe Vera hair remedy for an oily scalp

Aloe vera is really nourishing which could help soften the hair and control sebum.

Recipe Credits: Style Craze

1. Mix together around 2 tsp of aloe vera gel, 1 Tbsp of lemon juice and a cup of water.

2. After shampooing, rinse your hair with the mixture, leave it on for a couple of minutes and then wash it off.

DIY salt and olive oil scalp scrub

Recipe Credits: Hello Glow

Olive oil is conditioning and moisturizing, while the salt helps with a flaky scalp by exfoliating it..

1. Mix together 2 Tbsp of sea salt, around 2 Tbsp of lemon juice (or apple cider vinegar) and about 2 Tbsp of olive oil.

2. On wet hair, massage your scalp with the scrub and leave it on for a couple of minutes before rinsing and then washing your hair normally with shampoo.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @desiperkins