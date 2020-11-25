10 Best Winter Skincare Products for Your Face, Body, Feet and Lips

Our winter skincare routine needs a little extra care and hydration, especially if we suffer from dry skin. It's also not just about the best face products for winter, but also ones for the body, lips and feet, which can get really dry as well. So, we wanted to do a full guide on some of the best winter skin care products...

The Best Sheet Masks to Brighten and Give Your Skin Amazing Glow!

10 of the best winter skincare products

Best face products for winter

If you're looking for a good moisturizer that is still lightweight on the skin, this is a good option. It has hyaluronic acid which helps lock in moisture, leaving the skin soft. It's also fragrance free, so it's better for sensitive skin.

2. La Roche-Posay Toleriane Double Repair Moisturizer

This daily, oil-free moisturizer contains glycerin and ceramides to replenish moisture in the skin. It also comes with SPF 30 to protect the skin from UV rays. It has niacinamide, which is an antioxidant that repairs and brightens skin.

The Correct Order To Apply Skincare Products

3. Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion

If you are looking for an effective and affordable moisturizer, you can try this daily moisturizing lotion. It contains hyaluronic acid and other hydrating ingredients. It's also meant to not clog your pores and is fragrance-free.

Best lip products for winter

4. Nivea SMOOTHNESS Lip Care

Many women recommend Nivea's lip balm for anyone struggling with dry lips. It has really good reviews. What distinguishes it is that it has a very soft and light texture, so it does not leave any feeling of stickiness on your lips.

5. Maybelline Babylips Glow Lip Balm

Another lip balm that many people love. Aside from the fact that it moisturizes the lips well and is lightweight, it also leaves a flattering rosy finish that gives the lips a healthier and more vibrant look.

7 Natural and Clean Sunscreens to Protect and Not Irritate Your Skin

6. Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

Do you want to wake up with soft, plump, pink lips? Well, then this lip mask by Laneige is a great choice. It's really popular and is a Glamour 2020 Beauty Award Winner. You can apply it before bed, as it's non-sticky, has a light texture, and is easily absorbed.

Best body moisturizers for the winter

7. Olay Body Milk Lotion

For many, this moisturizer is a classic option. It is known for its light, non-sticky texture that absorbs quickly into the skin. It's also fragrance free so it wouldn't cause any irritation to the skin. Also glycerin is one of its main ingredients, which means it gives the double the smoothness.

8. Avène Eau Thermale Moisturizing melt-in balm

This moisturizer is really popular and highly recommended by many girls. It has as blend of Shea, Safflower and Camelina oils to give the skin a smooth, supple finish that lasts for days. It's also absorbed quickly by the skin.

Your Ultimate Guide to Take Care of Dry Skin

Best feet moisturizers for winter

9. Vaseline pure petroleum jelly

You may be surprised when we recommend Vaseline to moisturize your feet, especially the heels, in winter. But it's a very powerful moisturizer and is able to lock the moisture in dry areas and moisturize the skin.

10. Cerave Renewing SA Foot Cream

This foot cream has salicylic acid, which helps with exfoliating dead skin, and is often found in facial skin care products. Plus, it's fragrance free and full of ceramides, which are fats found naturally in the skin. It's a great option if you have very dry heels.

The Main Vitamin C Serum Benefits and the Best Ones for Your Skin

Main Image Credits: Instagram @cajmel