6 Tinted Balms, Stains and Oils for Lips That Look and Feel Luscious!

You know when you just can't be bothered, but you want to put something on that brightens up your face and makes you look like you've slept for 13 hours or been out in the snow...in comes lip stains. I loved tinted lip balms and lip stains in UNI because they're so easy and they look really natural that sometimes it's hard to even tell that you have something on. I also started to see brands come out with tinted lip oils, which I've been dying to try out...

8 Natural Homemade Skincare Remedies Using Green Tea!



So here are some of the best lip tints, stains and oils:

Tinted Lip Balms & Lip Stains

1. Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm





This is a classic and probably one the first times I got introduced to the concept of lip stains. I remember beauty bloggers, at the time, raging about how simple but effective this balm is. It has mango and shea butter which will help moisturize the lips. The berry shades are also really popular because of how flattering and natural they look.

Homemade Skin Toners for Natural Glowing Skin!



2. Lipstick Queen Transforming Lipstick Frog Prince





This product has seen some days in my hand bag and I must say, as goofy as it is, I love it. It's basically supposed to change and adapt in color according to the warmth of your lips. It feels really nice on the lips and really smooth. It gives a nice pink stain that's very youthful and refreshing. It also has shea butter and vitamin E.

3. Maybelline New York Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm, Cherry Me





This is another classic, in UNI my best friend would always walk around with it and reapply constantly throughout the day. Her lips always looked pink, soft, plump and very naturally stained. It's an easy everyday pocket lip balm.

6 Amazing Makeup Brush Sets That Will Make Application so Easy!



4. Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain





If you haven't heard of this, especially around 2013ish, you've been living under a rock. This is as much of a tint as you can get. It's has such an interesting texture that's very watery and despite the intensity of the color, it looks like you have nothing on. It gives the lips and cheeks a natural tint that always looks like you 'woke up like this'. However if you're looking for moisture, this wouldn't be my first choice, it's really more of a stain.

Add These 2 Things to Your Foundation for Glowy Hydrated Skin.



Tinted Lip Oils





5. Clarins Lip Comfort Oil





Lip oils are not just loved because of how juicy and luscious they make the lips look, they're also really hydrating and plumping. This is one of the most popular ones and it has a blend of hazelnut and organic jojoba oil. It also gives a gorgeous mirror-like shine.



For After 40: Makeup Tips and Tutorials to Help You Look Younger.



6. Dior Lip Glow Oil





Another high shine lip product, by Dior. This enhances and brings out your natural lip color while protecting it from dryness because it has cherry oil. It also gives a nice mirror shine and isn't sticky on the lips. It gives such a natural simple everyday look.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @jeannedamas