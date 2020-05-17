2
Ramadan 2020
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Beauty Header image fustany beauty makeup best tinted lip balms lip stains and lip oils mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

6 Tinted Balms, Stains and Oils for Lips That Look and Feel Luscious!

You know when you just can't be bothered, but you want to put something on that brightens up your face and makes you look like you've slept for 13 hours or been out in the snow...in comes lip stains. I loved tinted lip balms and lip stains in UNI because they're so easy and they look really natural that sometimes it's hard to even tell that you have something on. I also started to see brands come out with tinted lip oils, which I've been dying to try out...

8 Natural Homemade Skincare Remedies Using Green Tea!

So here are some of the best lip tints, stains and oils: 

Tinted Lip Balms & Lip Stains

1. Clinique Chubby Stick Intense Moisturizing Lip Colour Balm

undefined

This is a classic and probably one the first times I got introduced to the concept of lip stains. I remember beauty bloggers, at the time, raging about how simple but effective this balm is. It has mango and shea butter which will help moisturize the lips. The berry shades are also really popular because of how flattering and natural they look.

Homemade Skin Toners for Natural Glowing Skin!

2. Lipstick Queen Transforming Lipstick Frog Prince

undefined

This product has seen some days in my hand bag and I must say, as goofy as it is, I love it. It's basically supposed to change and adapt in color according to the warmth of your lips. It feels really nice on the lips and really smooth. It gives a nice pink stain that's very youthful and refreshing. It  also has shea butter and vitamin E.

3. Maybelline New York Baby Lips Moisturizing Lip Balm, Cherry Me

undefined

This is another classic, in UNI my best friend would always walk around with it and reapply constantly throughout the day. Her lips always looked pink, soft, plump and very naturally stained. It's an easy everyday pocket lip balm.

6 Amazing Makeup Brush Sets That Will Make Application so Easy!

4. Benefit Cosmetics Benetint Cheek & Lip Stain

undefined

If you haven't heard of this, especially around 2013ish, you've been living under a rock. This is as much of a tint as you can get. It's has such an interesting texture that's very watery and despite the intensity of the color, it looks like you have nothing on. It gives the lips and cheeks a natural tint that always looks like you 'woke up like this'. However if you're looking for moisture, this wouldn't be my first choice, it's really more of a stain. 

Add These 2 Things to Your Foundation for Glowy Hydrated Skin.

Tinted Lip Oils


5. Clarins Lip Comfort Oil

undefined

Lip oils are not just loved because of how juicy and luscious they make the lips look, they're also really hydrating and plumping. This is one of the most popular ones and it has a blend of hazelnut and organic jojoba oil. It also gives a gorgeous mirror-like shine. 

For After 40: Makeup Tips and Tutorials to Help You Look Younger.

6. Dior Lip Glow Oil

undefined

Another high shine lip product, by Dior. This enhances and brings out your natural lip color while protecting it from dryness because it has cherry oil. It also gives a nice mirror shine and isn't sticky on the lips. It gives such a natural simple everyday look. 

Main Image Credits: Instagram @jeannedamas


Got any makeup or skin care questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, we'll answer you!




You might also like




Tags: Dry lips  Creamy lipstick  Lip balm  Lip gloss  Lips  Lipstick trends  Tint  Lip stains  Stains  Oil  Affordable skincare products  Beauty products  Best makeup products  Drugstore products  Makeup products  Natural makeup  #nomakeup  Dior makeup  Maybelline new york  Benefit cosmetics  Clarins  Dior beauty  Clinique 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑