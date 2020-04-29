2
The Simplest DIY Lip Scrub With Only 3 Ingredients and Amazing Results

April 29, 2020 04:14 PM | by The Fustany Team

A lip scrub is almost as essential as a lip balm. Our lips build up dead skin and they get ready dry and therefore in desperate need of a good scrub. And even if your lips are not dry, a lip scrub makes the lips look more plump, healthy and lively. There's nothing easier than going to the kitchen and making this natural DIY lip scrub in a matter of seconds. 

3 homemade remedies to get rid of dry, chapped lips.

Watch how to make this easy 3-ingredient homemade lip scrub:

Ingredients:

- 1/2 Tbsp Sugar

- 1/2 Tbsp Olive Oil

- 1/2 tsp Honey

Check out the video to watch the magic of a DIY lip scrub...

A 4-step lip care routine to leave your lips looking super healthy!

Get the full exposure of the latest fashion events, interviews, tips & tricks and many more by checking out Fustany TV section here.



