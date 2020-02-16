6 Natural Lip Scrub Recipes and the Best Options in Stores

Winter isn't really a friend of our lips. Our lips gets chapped, flaky and dull. Lip scrubs are the best way to revive your lips' health and exfoliate dead skin once or twice a week. Doing homemade natural lip scrubs is so easy and convenient. There are also a lot of good lip scrubs to buy if you're too lazy to make a DIY lip scrub at home.

DIY Natural Lip Scrub Recipes:

(Best used in the shower)

- 1/2 tsp of tahini (sesame oil inside gives amazing hydration)

- 1/2 tsp of argan or almond oil

-1 tsp of honey

- 1/2 tsp of pomegranate molasses (the fruit acids help exfoliate)

- 1 tsp of almond flour (if you don't have the flour, use finely crushed almonds)



Honey & Lemon Lip Scrub

- 1 tsp of honey, a teaspoon of olive oil or sweet almond oil

- 2 Tbsp of sugar

- A drop of lemon juice.

Olive Oil & Sugar Lip Scrub

- 1/2 tsp sugar

- A few drops of olive oil

Green Tea Lip Scrub

- 1 Tbsp sugar

- 1 Tbsp green tea

- Grind the sugar and tea together roughly (mixture shouldn't be too smooth)

- 1 Tbsp coconut oil

Recipe Credits: Women Skincare & Beauty

Honey & Cinnamon Lip Scrub

- 1/4 cup brown sugar

- 1 Tbsp raw honey

- 1 tsp cinnamon powder

- 1 Tbsp coconut oil

Recipe Credits: The Hippy Homemaker



Coconut Oil Honey Brown Sugar Lip Scrub

- 2 Tbsp brown sugar

- 1 Tbsp coconut oil

- 1 Tbsp organic honey

Recipe Credits: Honest

If you're looking to just buy your lip scrub and leave the DIYs out or for another time here are some popular lip scrubs on the market that you can shop:

1 Lush Bubblegum Lip Scrub Lush's lips scrubs are a best seller. They're vegan with fine castor sugar and organic jojoba oil. They're also known to be yummy! Don't eat too much though. 2 Fresh Sugar Lip Polish Exfoliator This scrub has brown sugar crystals that helps buff away dry flaky skin. It also has Shea butter and jojoba oil which are really hydrating. 3 Areej Aromatherapy Smile Lips Scrub This has sugar, coconut oil and strawberry extract. It helps hydrates the lips and leaves them looking stained and healthy from the strawberry.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @styledumonde