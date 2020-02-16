February 16, 2020 03:45 PM | by Farida Abdel Malek
6 Natural Lip Scrub Recipes and the Best Options in Stores
Winter isn't really a friend of our lips. Our lips gets chapped, flaky and dull. Lip scrubs are the best way to revive your lips' health and exfoliate dead skin once or twice a week. Doing homemade natural lip scrubs is so easy and convenient. There are also a lot of good lip scrubs to buy if you're too lazy to make a DIY lip scrub at home.
DIY Natural Lip Scrub Recipes:
Tahini Molasses Almond Lip Scrub
(Best used in the shower)
- 1/2 tsp of tahini (sesame oil inside gives amazing hydration)
- 1/2 tsp of argan or almond oil
-1 tsp of honey
- 1/2 tsp of pomegranate molasses (the fruit acids help exfoliate)
- 1 tsp of almond flour (if you don't have the flour, use finely crushed almonds)
Honey & Lemon Lip Scrub
- 1 tsp of honey, a teaspoon of olive oil or sweet almond oil
- 2 Tbsp of sugar
- A drop of lemon juice.
Olive Oil & Sugar Lip Scrub
- 1/2 tsp sugar
- A few drops of olive oil
Green Tea Lip Scrub
- 1 Tbsp sugar
- 1 Tbsp green tea
- Grind the sugar and tea together roughly (mixture shouldn't be too smooth)
- 1 Tbsp coconut oil
Recipe Credits: Women Skincare & Beauty
Honey & Cinnamon Lip Scrub
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp raw honey
- 1 tsp cinnamon powder
- 1 Tbsp coconut oil
Recipe Credits: The Hippy Homemaker
Coconut Oil Honey Brown Sugar Lip Scrub
- 2 Tbsp brown sugar
- 1 Tbsp coconut oil
- 1 Tbsp organic honey
Recipe Credits: Honest
If you're looking to just buy your lip scrub and leave the DIYs out or for another time here are some popular lip scrubs on the market that you can shop:
Main Image Credits: Instagram @styledumonde
