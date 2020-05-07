How Often Do You Need to Moisturize Every Area on Your Body?

Who doesn’t want smooth skin at all times? It’s a dream for all of us, that’s for sure which is why we are always looking for the best skin care methods and products. So now we have a very long list of home remedies for body scrubs and skin whitening, but the one constant golden tip for perfect skin is moisturizing. We’ve heard this over and over, but it’s very true and we can feel the difference as soon as we find our perfect moisturizing cream. For me, I can never be without Nivea Soft Cream. If you’ve ever felt like you moisturize often but didn’t see big results, you might need to know a little more about how often you should moisturize every area on your body. Because some areas need more moisture than others, and that might be why you don’t see proper results. Here’s a simple guide on moisturizing your skin…

How many times should you moisturize your hands daily?

Sometimes I feel sorry for my hands just imagining the number of times I use them and need to wash them after. Especially, these days when we’re in a constant loop of washing for 20 seconds, sanitize and repeat, for fears of the COVID-19 spread. Can you imagine how dry your hands get just from that? When you wash your hands, you lose some of the natural oils in the skin, which keeps them smooth and soft. So, with that amount of hand washing, it’s normal that your hands become super dry and flaky unless you moisturize them enough.

The important thing to get that level of softness is choosing the right moisturizer. A cream that the skin can absorb very quickly since you’ll be applying it repeatedly throughout the day like Nivea Soft cream. It’s very light on the skin and can be absorbed right away without leaving your hands feeling greasy. It also contains vitamin E and jojoba oil and has a lasting effect on the skin, keeping it moisturized until your next hand wash.

You should always remember Nivea’s slogan: “wash, sanitize, moisturize” so you never forget that hand care needs 3 steps that you should repeat every day to not damage your skin or be left with dry hands.

How often should you moisturize your arms and legs?

Arms and legs are not prone to getting wet or suffer from harsh environments like winds or dust that much. So, they don’t lose as much moisture as the hands. That means that you only need to moisturize them once a day (at night or after your daily shower) to keep them hydrated. However, in the summer our bodies lose moisture from taking a swim or more showers, which means that you need to moisturize your arms and legs after every time you dip them in water.

Moisturizing your feet and heels

Many women suffer from dry or chapped heels and it gets worse in the winter. If this happens to you too, then it would be best to use a good moisturizer 3 times a day. If you just want to keep your feet and heels hydrated, then you can moisturize twice a day, in the morning and at night. However, if you’re using Nivea Soft cream, then you can use it once a day since it is an all day moisturizer.

Moisturizing your face daily

I feel like our face deserves much more care than what we usually give it. If it can talk, it would be demanding a lot. It’s constantly being subjected to harsh conditions like very cold or very hot air, as well as pollution since it’s the first receptor of any environment we’re in. To protect and care for your face from all this, it’s essential that we wash and moisturize it twice a day, once in the morning and the other before bed.

Make sure that you choose a moisturizer suitable for your skin type, because if you use one that isn’t made for oily, dry or normal skin, it might have a lot of negative effects. I personally find Nivea Soft cream to be a perfect choice. It’s not only perfect to use on all body parts, but for all skin types as well. The best thing is that it’s very light and gets absorbed quickly, so you can easily apply it before doing your makeup or right before bed.

How often should you moisturize your body?

Finally, you need to know that there is no part of your body that should not be moisturized if you want to have hydrated, soft, young looking skin. Just make sure that you are giving every area on your body the hydration it needs. Remember that one of the first causes for wrinkles is skin dryness. So, how often should you moisturize your body? The rule of thumb is to moisturize the skin every time it is subjected to water. So, whenever you use water or soap on any body part, you should make sure to apply moisturizer right after. They are 2 inseparable actions.