How to Have Hydrated Skin All Year Long and Between Seasons

We tend to stick to one skincare and bodycare habit, forgetting that our skin actually changes and adapts according to the weather. As we’re transitioning into warmer weather and our hands are currently suffering from our constant hand washing and sanitizing, we thought we’d talk a little bit about how to keep your skin hydrated all year and in between seasons as well. In order to have healthy hydrated skin all year long, we need to get familiar with what it could be exposed to because of the weather and how we can help keep it as hydrated as possible.

How to keep your skin hydrated during Ramadan

In Ramadan, our body has to adapt to a huge shift in routine. That includes not drinking enough water or staying as hydrated as you’re used to. The shift in hydration affects our skin and it can start to get really dry. In order to make up for this hydration you can try to consume as many hydrating foods, as you can, after Iftar, like watermelons, cucumbers and tomatoes. Make sure you drink plenty of water after Iftar and start giving more time to take care of your skin and keep it moisturized to make up for the loss of hydration. Don’t forget to use body creams that are really moisturizing with long lasting effects, like the Nivea Soft cream that can be used on the face, hands and body too.

How to keep your skin hydrated in spring

Our hands and feet get really dry by the end of winter, as we’re starting to see glimpses of spring. The skin takes time to adapt and cope with the change in weather, and so it needs a push of moisture and hydration. The change in weather can especially affect our feet. They could get extremely dry and so they need extra care. A nice trick to try is actually making your own DIY foot mask. Grab an all purpose moisturizer, like the Nivea soft cream and mix it with a little bit of oil. This moisturizer is really lightweight and a fast absorbent so it won’t take a long time to sink into your skin. After your shower, apply it to your feet and put on socks.

Also when we’re transitioning into summer, our skin starts to get greasy and oily, and so we have the tendency to wash our face a lot and over exfoliate. Make sure you remember that the more you strip the skin of oil and moisture, the more it will produce. So try to moisturize your face twice a day after cleansing to make sure it’s still getting the hydration it needs to stay healthy and smooth.

How to keep your skin hydrated in summer

If we don’t drink enough water in the summer, our skin can actually get really dehydrated. The hot sun can burn and dehydrate the skin, so there are a few things we can do to help out with it.

First of all sunscreen is absolutely essential to protect our skin from any irritation or inflammation. If the skin does get inflamed or sensitive from the sun, you can use aloe vera to cool and soothe it. You could also use a lightweight moisturizer, because we know a lot of people hate thick creams all over their bodies in hot weather. So a cream that spreads easily and is quickly absorbed like the Nivea soft moisturizer will help you avoid any stickiness that can be irritating to you from heavy creams, while still having essential hydrating ingredients such as Vitamin E and Jojoba extract.

Also, we’re outside more in the summer so our hands and arms are constantly exposed to a lot of action and sun. So you can mix a couple of drops of your sunscreen with your lightweight moisturizer to keep them healthy and soft.

It’s also important to exfoliate once a week to get rid of any accumulated dirt or dead skin and if using body oils in summer is an unbearable thought, try shower oils instead.

How to keep your skin hydrated in fall

Who doesn’t get a little lazy in fall? All we can think about is cozying up in bed with a warm cup of tea. Having an all purpose moisturizer like Nivea soft next to your nightstand, that you can slather all over your body, before bed, is exactly what we need sometimes. It will motivate you to at least moisturize your hands, which is super important because in this transitional weather our skin gets confused about the loss of humidity and hydration, so it starts needing a lot more effort from your end.

Also, you will notice that when you’re transitioning into winter the skin can quickly get really dry all of a sudden. We find that it is best to then exfoliate once a week to get rid of any flakiness from the extra dryness. Then make sure to moisturize regularly as much as you can, even before makeup, or use a moisturizer that is a bit thicker than your summer one.

How to keep your skin hydrated winter

Winter is mostly associated with extreme dryness. So, our skin needs extra care and regular moisturization because when the humidity level is low and the air is super dry, our skin loses its ability to hold moisture by a lot. So it starts to feel dry and look tight and flaky.

It is important that you avoid overly hot showers as much as you can because they can strip the skin from its natural oils. The use of heaters as well makes the skin drier than normal, so you have to make up for this loss of hydration.

Make sure you apply a nice thick layer of body cream when you’re fresh out of the shower. Use a moisturizer that has an oil in its ingredients, like the Nivea Soft moisturizer to give you that extra kick of moisture that is really needed in winter, and make sure you use it all over your body, as much as possible, while also moisturizing your hands and feet everyday.

Our hands are especially dry because we’re constantly washing them to protect ourselves from germs. So, it’s crucial that we give them back enough care and hydration by constantly moisturizing them.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @niveapt