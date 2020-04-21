For Teens: Natural Homemade Recipes to Help All Your Skin Problems

As teenagers, we tend to be confused about our skin, why it's acting this way and what we can do about it. A lot of teens these days are also concerned about exposing their skin to a lot of chemicals. So, if you want to go natural, head to your kitchen where you can make DIY face masks and homemade skin care recipes, including home remedies for acne.

In order to deal with your skin problems, you need to start by understanding them.

Teenage Acne:





One of the biggest issues for teenagers is a acne. It's a universal issue that people can't seem to get rid of. Every skin is different and it needs different things. However, there are ingredients in nature that have been known to help a lot of people deal with issues like teenage pimples and acne.

What causes acne and what can you do about it?

Oatmeal Avocado Face Mask for Acne

Avocado is really hydrating, but it also has vitamins that can help with acne prone skin. Oatmeal is a gentle exfoliant and it can help remove dead skin cells and get rid of excess oil.

1. Mash 1/2 a ripe avocado and make it really smooth.

2. Then add 1 Tbsp of medium to finely ground oats. (You can grind them in a food processor)

Note: Don't leave your oats too coarse, so they're not too harsh on your skin.

3. Mix the avocado and oats together.

4. Add 1 tsp of lemon, 1 Tbsp of honey and 1 tsp of coconut oil.

5. Mix everything together really well.

6. Apply the mask to your skin and leave it on for around 15 minutes and then rise with warm water.

Honey for Acne

Raw honey is actually a great acne fighter on its own. It has antibacterial properties, so applying a thin layer of raw honey, on your acne or troubled areas on your skin, for a few minutes can help get rid of dirt in your clogged pores.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea Tree oil is famous for its capability of helping with acne and I can attest to that with first hand experience. I struggled with bad acne for a while and I would apply tea tree oil to my acne every night and the results were really amazing.

Blackheads:

Blackheads are a really annoying issue for a lot of teenagers and sometimes no matter how many nose strips we try, nothing seems to work as well as we want it to. So, maybe a natural remedy could help...

Lemon and Sugar Face Mask for Blackheads

1. Mix together a a couple of drops of lemon juice with 1 Tbsp of sugar.

2. Apply the mask to the areas with blackheads and really gently and carefully massage it into your skin.

Note: With sugar, you need to be very careful because it can be too harsh on the skin. Try to use fine and genlte sugar crystals and be extra gentle when massaging so you don't harm your skin.

3. Leave the mask on to dry for a couple of minutes and then rinse it off.

Natural Body Scrub for Teenagers:

Teenagers struggle with really dry and dark elbows and knees, as well as dry flaky skin. A nice gentle body scurb, done once a week, can really help get rid of any dead skin and evetually smooth out that dry skin as well. This mask also contains lemon which can help brighten those areas.

Lemon Body Scrub

1. Squeeze out around 1/2 the juice of a lemon from each half.

2. Massage the lemon halves themselves onto the dry areas like your elbows, knees, hands.

3. Add 1/4 cup of white suagr to the lemon juice you extracted in step 1 and stir them well, but don't let the sugar dissolve.

4. Now rub this on your dry skin gently and then rinse it off.

5. Gently dry your skin and then massage it with 1 Tbsp of extra-virgin cold pressed coconut oil.

Dark Underams:

Potato Mask for Dark Underarms













Potatoes are known for their lightening and brightening abilities and so they're a perfect natural way to brighten dark underarm pits that tend to be an annoying issue for a lot of teenagers. Potatoes are also known to be really smoothing.

1. Peel and grate 1 potato.

2. Squeeze out the juice and apply it to your armpits.

3. Leave it on around 15 minutes and then rinse off.

Or

You can just use the grated potato paste itself as the mask, leaving it on for 30 minutes before rinsing.

Dry Skin:

Avocado Mango Face Mask for Dry Skin













Avocados have antioxidants and moisturizing fatty acids so it can really help maintain the skin's moisture.

1. Mix 2 Tbsp of avocado, 2 Tbsp of honey, 2 Tbsp olive oil and a mango really well until they're smoothly combined.

2. Apply the mask to your face for around 15 minutes and then wash it off.

Aloe Vera for Dry Skin

Aloe Vera does wonders for any skin inflammation, so if you have any sunburns this is your go to. It's also a great form of moisturization and hydration for people with oily skin because it's a gel and it's gentle so it won't break you out.

So, if you need a kick of hydration consider using 100% natural Aloe Vera gel as a moisturizer or apply a thick layer as an overnight mask.

Banana Avocado Maks for Dry Skin





Bananas help hydrate the skin as well as protect it from pollution. Honey is also really moisturizing and organic yogurt helps with skin renewal.

1. Mix together 1/2 a rip avocado and 1/2 a rip banana, mashing them both well.

2. Add in 1 tsp of organic yogurt and 1 tsp of honey.

3. Mix everything together until you form a paste.

4. Apply the mask and leave it on for around 10 minutes.

5. Now rinse off with lukewarm water.

