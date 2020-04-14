For Your 20s: Natural Homemade Recipes for Healthy Looking Skin

Acne, pigmentation, dark circles, dry skin and large pores are among the most common skin problems for girls in their 20s. And we often forget the beauty and power of natural homemade skincare remedies that can help our skin look brighter, smoother and a lot healthier. All we need to do is follow some DIY skincare recipes...

You can actually unclog your pores at home with a DIY facial steam.

Natural home remedies for acne

Acne is a persistent issue among a lot of women in their 20s. It can be very upsetting and sometimes even painful when it's strong acne. They can also be difficult to hide with makeup. There is hope, however, to help minimize them naturally with some of ingredients you have in your kitchen.

Why do we get acne?

Honey for acne treatment

1. Drip some honey drops on a clean cotton pad.

2. Place the cotton pad on the area with acne or on the pimple, leaving it on for 30 minutes.

3. Wash your face with cold water and repeat this more than once throughout the day.

Aloe vera gel for acne

1. Open the aloe plant to extract the gel, or just buy 100% natural aloe vera gel.

2. Apply the gel gently over your acne and leave it to dry.

Also, have you heard of Salicylic Acid?

Natural home remedies for under-eye dark circles

Staying up too late and working for long hours can lead to having dark circles and under eye bags. These cooling natural recipes can help minimize their appearance and make your eyes look healthier and more awake.

Also check out these homemade eye masks.

Green tea bags recipe for dark circles

1. Cool 2 wet green tea bags in the fridge for 30 minutes.

2. Place 1 on each eye for 10 to 15 min.

3. Keep your eyes closed during that whole time.

4. Rinse your eyes well with cold water.

5. Repeat this once or twice daily.

Tomato and lemon juice recipe for dark circles

1. Mix 1 tsp of tomato juice with half a tsp of lemon juice.

2. Apply the mixture under your eyes (make sure it's not too close to your actual eyes! So it doesn't irritate it) and leave it on for 10 min.

3. Wash off with cold water.

4. Repeat this once a day for about a week.

Natural exfoliants for the face, body and lips

We all get dry skin at least once a year that can be persistent and actually turn flaky. Exfoliation, whether for the face, body or lips is a great way to handle this issue, as long as you're being gentle with your skin.

Natural face exfoliator



1. Mix 1 tsp of honey with 1 tsp of bran bread and 1 tsp of yogurt.

2. Apply the mask on your face and very gently massage it in circular motions.

3. Leave it on your face for 20 min and then wash it with warm water.

Natural body scrub

- 1 cup of white sugar

- 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

- 10 drops of lavender oil

Steps:

1. In a bowl, mix the olive oil with sugar really well before adding in the lavender.

2. Stir well to combine.

3. Wet your skin with lukewarm water.

4. Take a small amount of the mixture and gently apply it to the skin.

5. Very gently massage your skin in circular motions. This method will also help remove dead skin cells.

6. Rinse it off and gently pat your face with a dry towel. Massage any remounts of oil into the skin so it absorbs better.

Note: Always be extra gentle and careful with facial exfoliation because if the grains or ingredients are too harsh they can cause breakouts and actually harm the surface of the skin.

Natural lip scrub recipe

1. Mix 1 tsp of honey with 1 tsp olive oil or sweet almond oil and 2 tsp of sugar and a few drops of lemon juice.

2. Apply and rub your lips gently in a circular motion for a few minutes.

4. Rinse off with lukewarm water and apply lip balm.

Natural remedies to tighten the skin and minimize pores

Rose water ice cubes

1. Mix a cup of rose water with a cup of water.

2. Pour it in an ice cube tray and leave it to set.

3. Use one cube everyday on your face and neck, leaving it to dry its own. Rose water also helps with signs of aging and fighting bacteria accumulation.

Cucumber and lemon ice cubes

1. In a blender, mix a cucumber with lemon juice.

2. Pour it in an ice cube tray and leave it to set.

You can gently massage this onto the face if your skin feels and looks tired after a long day. Also leave the remaining mixture on the face to dry on its own.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @bioclarity