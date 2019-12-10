From Ages 20-24: Dealing with Dull Skin and Getting That 'Glow'

A lot of women in their twenties complain from dull tired skin. You know...when your skin looks pale and tired, almost like it's exhausted and lifeless. It would make sense to say that at this age, a lot of us have very irregular sleeping patterns and a lot of late nights whether it's studying, partying or watching Netflix. Then add to that our bad eating habits, forgetfulness and laziness when it comes to taking care of our skin. So let's start by talking about the cause of dull skin and some of the solutions and products to give you glowing skin that looks healthy, hydrated and lively.

Causes of Dull Tired Skin

Lack of sleep

Sleep doesn't just affect how tired our eyes look, but our skin as well. A good night's sleep can do wonders for your skin. Sleeping at the reasonable and right hours helps the skin cells rejuvenate and renew, which keeps the skin healthy and fresh. Therefore lack of sleep leads to less rejuvenation and reviving. So, the skin ends up looking tired and dull. They don't call 'Beauty Sleep' for no reason...

Dehydration

No I'm not taking about dry skin, I'm talking about dehydrated skin...which means starting the treatment from the inside out. And the answer to that is water. When your skin is dehydrated it probably means you're not drinking enough water. Dull skin is often caused by dehydration and lack of moisture, so water is your magic potion here. Push yourself to drink at least 2 or 3 liters of water day, you will be stunned with the difference it makes in your skin.

Dead Skin Cells

If you live in a city, you're bound to be exposing your skin to pollution all day, which means you need to cleanse it twice a day and exfoliate. The skin needs to revive and renew and get rid of dead skin cells, which can be accumulating on your skin and therefore making it look dull and tired, with no glow at all.

Nutrition

Again, starting from the inside out. What we put in our body reflects on our skin. Healthier eating habits will give the skin a healthier glow and lively look. Beets, pumpkin seeds, black sesame seeds and vegetables in general are really good for the skin. Incorporate in your diet fruits and vegetables that have vitamins and minerals.





Quick Skincare Routine to Help Fix Dull Tired Skin

You can also check out here this video for a quick skincare routine that can really revive the skin and give it a nice, healthy glow and much needed hydration.





Here are some skincare products for dull skin. These are great beauty products for glowing skin:

Rosehip Seed Oil or Jojoba Oil





Burt's Bees Complete Nourishment Face Oil

Both Rosehip seed oil and Jojoba oil do wonders for the skin. People are obsessed will the amazing glow they give the skin the next day. There's also the added hydration. If you're scared of oils and you have acne prone skin, maybe resort to moisturizers with hyaluronic acid. But, try to give these oils a try, you might be surprised by them not breaking you out and actually making your skin more balanced and smoother. This product by Burt's Bees hits two birds with one stone and has both oils. It's also very highly reviewed on Amazon.

Glossier Futuredew Oil Serum Hybrid





This is a really interesting new innovative product by Glossier. It is a product made to give you an instant glow so your skin can look fresh and glowy all day. It can be used as your last skincare step before makeup and gives that dewy look without the use of highlighter or makeup. It is an instant fix for those of you who are impatient for skincare results that can take more time to come through.

The Body Shop Vitamin C Glow Revealing Liquid Peel





We actually have a review on this product, that you can read here. This is a chemical exfoliant, which is a lot gentler than physical exfoliants, like scrubs, which can harm the skin's surface. You need an exfoliant, maybe once a week, to remove any dead skin accumulation and enhance you're skin's texture. This is a best seller for The Body Shop. It gives a nice healthy glow and is good for fighting the pollutants that sit on the skin, causing it to look dull.

Clinique Moisture Surge Overnight Mask





Giving your skin moisture is absolutely key for fighting dull skin. Moisturized skin will look plump and healthy and if you're scared of oils, maybe you can start with this product, it's oil free. With a busy day or late night, you're probably too busy to apply and take off masks. So, you can again hit two birds with one stone with this overnight mask by Clinique...you're moisturizing your skin, but in a concentrated form that works overnight, so you can wake up to dewy and glowy, soft skin.

















Main Image Credits: Instagram @anisasojka