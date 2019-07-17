2
| by Omneya Hossam

Fustany Tried It: The Liquid Peel I Use Instead of a Scrub for Amazing Glow

Exfoliation is one of the greatest things you can do to your skin. Exfoliation removes dead skin cells and gives your face a beautiful balanced and soft texture. I tried many products and I must say that I believe strongly that all women should try a chemical exfoliant and my experience with The Body Shop Vitamin C Glow Revealing Liquid Peel is a positive one.

Physical Exfoliation Vs. Chemical Exfoliation:

Physical Exfoliant

Physical exfoliation is when you use a scrub that rubs out the dead skin through friction. In my opinion, it's a less effective type of exfoliation and can cause often breakouts.

Chemical Exfoliant

Chemical exfoliation, on the other hand, is when you use a product that removes dead skin by a chemical reaction that is preferred by a lot of people because it can be gentler than scrubbing...and that’s what the liquid peel does.

The minute you apply the product to your dry face and start spreading it, you instantly find dead skin accumulating on your face. After this step, I wash my face with water avoiding the eye area. Then I moisturize as usual.

The Results…

It removes the dead skin and impurities that are clogging my pores. It gives my face a very nice glow and it leaves my face very soft. However, sometimes my face can get a little bit irritated and I see tiny pimples but that’s how my face reacts to any kind of exfoliation. 

Although I have oily skin I always make sure to use a heavy yet oil-free moisturizer because my skin gets dry after this chemical exfoliation. Now, exfoliation isn't something I worry about at all, it's easy, simple and accessible. In conclusion, I really recommend this product for healthy-looking skin.

