11 Tips for Clear and Beautiful Skin

Having clear skin is a great blessing that all girls want to have. But, quite unfortunately many beautiful girls are not blessed with it. If you are one of them, I am here sharing with you some great tips and advice for having clear skin.



1. Always wash your face before bed.

If you are not washing before bed time, you are asking for a breakout. Wash your face for 30 to 45 seconds with a dime-size amount of cleanser. That’s how long it takes to clear dirt and oil off your face.

2. Wash off ALL your cleanser.

Leftover cleanser equals leftover dirt and oil. Rinse with tepid water until skin feels clean and smooth and no longer slippery or soapy. Hot water dries out your skin, and cold water won’t open up your pores. The perfect temperature is 60 degrees.

3. Be gentle on your face.

Don't scrub too hard, it leaves skin rough and red.

4. Put your cleanser or face cream in your hands first.

It helps activate the ingredients, so they are more effective when applied to your face.

5. Don’t skip your morning wash.

For an A.M face wash, try a cooling cleanser or mist, it can help you wake up and start your day fresh.

6. Exfoliate.

The trick is to remove the layers of dead skin cells and dirt that are blocking your pores, and your skin’s natural glow. Try a gentle face scrub for daily use, a serum or face cream with exfoliating acids.

7. You need to clean your phone, too.

If you’re seeing pimples on your cheeks or anywhere near the area where you hold your phone, they may be from those hour-long convos with your crush. Your phone picks up lots of dirt and bacteria (from your hands, your bag, the kitchen counter), which can then get transferred to your face when you’re chatting on the phone. Wipe your screen with an anti-bacterial wipe to get rid of dirt and germs.

8. Step away from your hands.

You know how you rest your face on your hands? That might be the reason for those blemishes on your cheek or jaw. You’re constantly touching things that have germs—anything from your phone to your locker—so putting your hands on your face for a long period of time can cause dirt and bacteria from anything you touch to get into your pores.

9. Change that pillowcase!

Not changing your pillowcases enough can also cause your skin to break out. It is a good idea to change them every few days.

10. Make sure to wash your makeup brushes.

Wash them regularly with brush cleanser or baby shampoo. Dirty brushes can make the most expensive skincare routines go to waste.

11. Be consistent.

If you want great skin, care for it each day.