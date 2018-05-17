The Skincare Products that Need to Be in Your Ultimate Daily Beauty Kit

If you want to invest in a basic skincare kit that will do the job, I've got a list for you. Now I don't want to confuse you, because skincare products can get a little bit overwhelming, and you may not know where to look or what do you actually need. So, what I got here are the 7 basic skincare products that should be in every bathroom cabinet. These necessary items are your first step into the skincare world. Welcome aboard, you will love it! but also...kiss your savings goodbye.

1. Cleanser

Get a cleanser that doubles as a makeup remover, I would suggest a cleansing oil or balm, these get the job done quickly and an added bonus is you can give yourself a little massage with the product as you're taking the makeup off, which is also great for blood flow.

2. Mask

The type of mask depends on your skin type. If you have oily skin get a clay mask, however, if you're missing hydration get something that gives your skin an instant boost of moisture.

3. Toner

With toners, I always say in true Coldplay manner, "if you never try, you'll never know". Toner makes such a difference and you can totally notice it if you compare the results with and without it. It restores the natural pH level of your skin and removes any extra dirt that wasn't taken care of by the cleanser.

4. Tea Tree Oil

Some of you might raise an eyebrow because of this item. However, if you break out at least a month, and I mean who doesn't break out? You will need this in your life. Tea tree oil speeds up the process of pimples coming to the surface and it dries them out quicker than normal. So it basically takes down the horrific period down a notch.

5. Face cream

This is a basic skincare element that almost every woman we know possesses. Again, the type of cream will depend on your skin's nature and preference. A tip for morning use; you can use a face cream with SPF to double as sun protection.

6. Eye cream

Eye cream is usually overlooked by younger women, however, we heard that you should start using eye cream before you actually start needing it. Sort of like cutting the problem at the source. Also eye creams can be great for de-puffing and hydration, not just aging concerns.

7. Lip Balm

Now, we really shouldn't feel the need to put this here because most of us humans, not just woman, have at least one lip balm in our handbag. We're just making sure you're right on track, apply lip balm as much as you can cause even when you start thinking you're lips are fine, as soon as you stop the dry lips feeling attacks once more.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @glossier