8 Ways to Use Rosewater for Your Skincare

Rosewater can be considered beauty's magic elixir. The usage of rosewater goes way back to ancient Egypt, where Cleopatra used a natural product made of the distillate of rose petals in her beauty regime. As one of the beauty secrets of an iconic woman, the usage of rosewater is time-tested and praised by many, so here are 8 ways to use rosewater for your skin.

How to use rosewater:

1. A great way to use rosewater is by spritzing it on your face

Fill an empty spray bottle with rosewater and when you're done with your morning beauty routine, spray on rosewater to keep your face fresh, nourished and hydrated. Rosewater can also be sprayed over makeup to work as a makeup setting product, the mist will leave your face radiant.

2. Use rosewater to relax

If you're spending the night in and want to pamper yourself by having a relaxing bath, fill the bathtub with warm water and add two cups of rosewater. Soak yourself in the water, your skin will be softer and you'll be left with an amazing body scent. Make sure to rinse your hair and massage your scalp as well. Rosewater will leave you hair soft and moisturized, it's known for revitalizing its growth and decreasing any scalp inflammation working as a natural conditioner.

3. Reduce under-eye bags with rosewater

One of the amazing ways to use rose water is that it can reduce puffiness under the eyes by placing cotton pads soaked in cold rosewater over your eyes. Just place a bottle of rosewater in the refrigerator for an hour, and then pour an amount in a small bowl. Dip the cotton pads in the bowl and place over your eyes, this will soothe the skin area around your eyes, help reduce the puffiness and keep you relaxed.

4. Use rosewater as a facial toner

Rosewater is a main ingredient in most of the toners that you buy from beauty counters, so why don't you use it the natural way. Soak a cotton pad with rosewater and gently pat your face with it, this will help tighten the pores and keep your skin firm. Using rosewater as a toner will also help in reducing fine lines and wrinkles.

5. Use rosewater as an after-shave lotion

You're done with shaving, but there's an important step to get that job perfectly done, the after-shave! A great way to use rosewater is as an after-shave lotion, apply product on a cotton pad and massage your skin gently. It closes the pores, softens, cools down your skin and helps with any irritation caused. Bonus points, your skin will be left smelling rosy.

6. Use rosewater as a makeup remover

Did you know that rosewater can by used as an eye makeup remover? Make your very own natural makeup remover at home by applying rosewater to a cotton pad, add two drops of coconut oil and use to cleanse your face. Make sure you only rub gently, don't be harsh to your skin.

7. Rose water with compressed sheet masks

If you have compressed sheet masks, which are a great way to do your own DIY sheet masks at home, rose water is a great way to add moisture and decompress them before applying them. It could also add extra hydration along with your DIY mask or remedy.

Check out how to do that here at 00:58...

8. Rosewater ice cubes

Rose water helps with anti-aging and bacteria build up. Add ice to that and you're skin will feel firm and fresh.

1. Mix 1 cup of concentrated rose water and 1 cup of water.

2. Pour into an ice cube tray and place in the freezer.

3. Use the rose water ice cube on your face and neck and leave it to dry off.

If you want more ice cube skincare remedies, check out this...

Main Image Credits: Sugar And Charm