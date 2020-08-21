Nine Essential Oils and What They Do to Your Skin

A couple of years ago, I ditched almost half of the chemical products I used for my face when I discovered the wonder world of essential oils. That's why I have to tell you about nine essential oils that will totally transform your skin. After using essential oils for your skincare, you'll realize that there's nothing like the natural way to maintain your skin. Now read on to know the best essential oils, and what they can do to your skin.

1. Jojoba oil:

Jojoba oil is perfect for acne prone skin. Before going to bed, apply a small amount of jojoba oil all over your face and neck. Jojoba oil tricks your inner skin layers to produce less oil, because it imitates the natural sebum in the skin. And the less oil produced by your skin, the less acne you'd get.

2. Castor oil:

If you’re looking for a natural way to get rid of the acne scars, skin discoloration, inflammation, and reducing the bacteria that causes your acne, then castor oil is what you are looking for. But take care, castor oil is very thick, you really need to be careful when you use it. Mix a drop of castor oil with two drops of jojoba oil to make it thinner. The less the better.

3. Lavender oil:

Lavender is mostly known for its relaxing scent, but who knew there’s more to this essential oil? Lavender oil is great for scaring, and it does wonders for aging skin and aging spots. So now you can apply it, feel relaxed and look relaxed.

4. Tea tree oil:

People with acne prone skin love tea tree oil. Tea tree oil is a great essential oil for your skin, as it works as ant-bacterial agent on your skin, which eventually reduces your acne.

5. Argan oil:

Argan oil is in fact one of the best essential oils for your skin. Why? Argan oil is rich in vitamin E and fatty acids, both ingredients nourish your skin and work on rebuilding damaged skin.

6. Chamomile oil:

Just like lavender, we’ve been using chamomile tea only to relax! Chamomile oil treats skin irritation, as it is a great anti-inflammatory agent.

7. Olive oil :

Suffering from dry skin? Then olive oil is the answer to your dry skin problems! Olive oil is actually one of the oldest natural treatments for dry and itchy skin. If you have extra dry skin, then a drop or two of virgin olive oil will revive your skin again.

8. Coconut oil:

Coconut oil is another great natural remedy for people who suffer from dry skin. That's because coconut oil refreshes and moisturizes your skin, without leaving it feeling oily. If you wish to know more about the wonders of coconut oil, then check it out here.

9. Almond oil:

Almond oil is one of the essential oils you’ll love and will never give up on. Let me tell you exactly what is does to your skin: it reduces dark circles, it removes dead skin cells, it reduces an unwanted tan, it’s a great remedy for chapped lips, it also reduces fine lines and wrinkles and last but not least, if you’re out of makeup remover then almond oil is the perfect substitute.

Just a quick piece of advice, when you use essentials oils on your skin, make sure to use a small amount, as less is always better!

