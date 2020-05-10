Five Benefits of Coconut Oil That Will Change Your Nails to the Better

So by now, we know that the answer to any beauty problem is coconut oil! But who knew that coconut oil is that beneficial to your nails too? I use it all the time for my hair (for these five reasons), and for my teeth too! But seriously, coconut oil can do wonders for your nails, so let’s discover more of the benefits of coconut oil for nails!

5 Benefits of Coconut Oil:

1. Coconut oil for nail growth

If you want to grow healthy looking nails, they should be moisturized. Moisturized nails and cuticles make it easy for it to grow smoothly. So every night before going to bed, warm some coconut oil and massage your nail beds and cuticles very well and leave it on and go to sleep.

2. Coconut oil for nail ridges

So one of the reasons why your nails need to stay moisturized is to prevent nail ridges. Nail ridges happen when your nails are dry. Massaging coconut oil on your nails regularly will make them disappear.

3. Coconut oil is for cuticles

If you want to have naturally shiny and healthy looking nails, you need to start taking care of your cuticles. Coconut oil, as I said before, moisturizes cuticles to make the way smooth for nails to grow. But that’s not all, coconut oil is also a great remedy for ragged cuticles, which aren’t only ugly, but they hurt so much too! You need to massage your nail cuticles regularly with coconut oil to get outstanding results.

4. Coconut oil for hang nails

Hang nails are a nightmare! Hang nails are this extra skin coming out of your cuticles, so this little opening is an open door for bacteria and fungus. Applying coconut oil to your cuticles can magically cure hang nails.

5. Coconut oil for nail fungus

Coconut oil contains anti-fungal acids, which is perfect to treat any existing fungus in any of your nails. Massage your nails with coconut oil twice a day to treat existing fungus, and after a while it will be cured.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @safinailstudio