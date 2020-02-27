A Guide for the Best Nail Care Products That You Need to Try

A lot of us have a nail issues that are frustrating and can't seem to go away, like weak and easily breakable nails, yellow nails and brittle nails. Natural nail care oils can do wonders for the nails and there also some nail care products out there that can be really effective.

So, today I decided to help you by preparing a list of the best nail care products you could try, so you can strengthen, lengthen and give your nails a healthier look.

Cuticle and nail oils for strengthening the nails

If you love using oils for nail care, there are many brands that provide nail oils that can help strengthening your nails. You can choose the Joviality Nourishing Nail & Cuticle Oil or go to Osvaldo's Nail & Cuticle Care which has lavender, rosemary, jojoba and almond oil. There's also The Body Shop's Almond Nail and Cuticle Oil which has almond oil.

Calcium nail products for yellow nails





Yellow nails tend to happen because of the lack of calcium and dehydration. That's why it would be good to buy nail products with calcium like the YOLO Nail Care Gel With Calcium Or the Flormar Calcium Gel that helps you strengthen the nails and restore their natural color or the Pastel Nail Care Gel with Calcium that helps with yellow nails.



Nail strengtheners for damaged weak nails





Most of us have the problem of our nails always breaking, so this leaves us with no other option than to use products to help strengthen them. You can try the L'Occitane Shea Nail And Cuticle Oil which helps you strengthen the nails and reduce the breaking. There's also the Deborah Lippmann Cuticle Oil and the very popular OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener.



Main Image Credits: Instagram @drybylondon