2
Ramadan 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Beauty Header image fustany beauty nails natural homemade remedies for peeling skin around nails mainimage

| by Mai Atef

5 Natural Homemade Remedies to Treat the Peeling Skin Around Your Nails

Peeling skin around the nails can make your nails look dry and dull which can bother you, when you want to pamper yourself with beautiful manicure. This issue is usually caused by dryness from things like using harsh soap on your hands. It could also be a lack of vitamins which makes your skin dry and peeled. Since we love being here for you and your nails we made a list of natural remedies to get rid of peeling skin around the nails.

Almond Oil

Applying almond oil on the surrounding area of your nails will keep it moisturized thanks to the vitamin E it contains.

Aloe Vera Gel

You can easily get rid of this problem using aloe vera. Apply it on the nails and surrounding skin for 15 minutes then rinse. Repeat this until the peeled skin is gone completely.

Banana and Honey

Mash two bananas and add 1 Tbsp of honey to it. Apply it to your hands and leave it on for 15-20 minutes then rinse with tap water, without soap. This will hydrate and treat your skin as bananas contain many minerals and vitamins while honey is very hydrating.

Milk and Oats

Mix 3 Tbsp of warm milk with 2 tsp of ground oats and a few drops of your favorite essential oil. Apply to your nails for 15-20 minutes and repeat daily till the skin is moist again.

Olive oil and Brown Sugar

Mix 1 Tbsp of brown sugar with 1 1/2 Tbsp of olive oil.  Use on the nails and skin as a scrub, this will peel off the dead skin and allow your moisturizer to hydrate and sink in better into your skin.


Main Image Credits: Instagram @paintboxnails

Got any makeup or skin care questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you.



You might also like




Tags: Nails 101  Nails 2019  Natural nails  Natural remedies  Natural oils  Honey  Almond oil  Benefits of almond oil  Almond  How to strengthen nails  Oats  Milk  Olive oil  Olive oil benefits  Aloe vera  Aloe-vera  Bananas  Basic skincare  Dry skin  Skincare 101  Skincare  Beauty  Beauty 101  Beauty ideas  Beauty hacks  Beauty routines  Cuticles 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑