5 Natural Homemade Remedies to Treat the Peeling Skin Around Your Nails

Peeling skin around the nails can make your nails look dry and dull which can bother you, when you want to pamper yourself with beautiful manicure. This issue is usually caused by dryness from things like using harsh soap on your hands. It could also be a lack of vitamins which makes your skin dry and peeled. Since we love being here for you and your nails we made a list of natural remedies to get rid of peeling skin around the nails.

Almond Oil

Applying almond oil on the surrounding area of your nails will keep it moisturized thanks to the vitamin E it contains.

Aloe Vera Gel

You can easily get rid of this problem using aloe vera. Apply it on the nails and surrounding skin for 15 minutes then rinse. Repeat this until the peeled skin is gone completely.

Banana and Honey

Mash two bananas and add 1 Tbsp of honey to it. Apply it to your hands and leave it on for 15-20 minutes then rinse with tap water, without soap. This will hydrate and treat your skin as bananas contain many minerals and vitamins while honey is very hydrating.

Milk and Oats

Mix 3 Tbsp of warm milk with 2 tsp of ground oats and a few drops of your favorite essential oil. Apply to your nails for 15-20 minutes and repeat daily till the skin is moist again.

Olive oil and Brown Sugar

Mix 1 Tbsp of brown sugar with 1 1/2 Tbsp of olive oil. Use on the nails and skin as a scrub, this will peel off the dead skin and allow your moisturizer to hydrate and sink in better into your skin.





