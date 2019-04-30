7 Step Guide to Taking Care of Nails' Health During Ramadan

Our nails often go through a lot problems during the month of Ramadan because of dehydration from thirst and fasting, as well as exposure to too much dish soap and cooking. We find ourselves, after Ramadan, looking down at our hands and nails wishing we could have done something to prevent that.

So we're giving you some potential solutions to the nail damage that happens during Ramadan, so you can enjoy healthy nails all month, going on to summer...

1. Try to avoid washing the dishes without wearing gloves, because excessive exposure to water and soap can cause the nails to break and chip easily.

2. Also try to wear gloves while cooking, especially as you're chopping vegetables or meat.

3. As you file your nails, file diagonally and not vertically, because that also weakens the nails and causes them to break.

4. Try to include in your Iftar and Suhoor meals vegetables and fruits that contain a lot of vitamins. Indirect nutrition is very important and can have a huge impact on your nails' health.

5. When it comes to applying nail polish, it is a lot better for you to apply a base coat first, especially base coats that contain natural components like protein to help the nails grow faster and stronger. Also try to find a high quality brand of nail polish, to stay on the safe side.

6. Your handcare routine is very important at this point. Make sure your moisture your hands before bed and apply cuticle oil as much as you can.

7. If you're going to be doing a lot of chores around the house, you should leave some time afterwards to soak your hands in mixture of lemon and olive oil. This will protect your nails and help them grow. If you don't have enough time, you can hydrate your hands with a bit of rose water.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @sally_hansen