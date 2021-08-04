5 Basic Tips and Tricks to Keep Your Nails Looking Healthy

Having pretty nails is one of the best feelings, especially when you get a fresh manicure and it's just on point. But, some days our nails do not have it at all, because they crack easily or they need to be filed properly, so in this article, I will tell you 5 basic tips and tricks for keeping your nails looking great.

How to Pick Your Nail Polish According to Your Outfit



1. Moisturize your cuticles

Moisturizing our cuticles is an important step that we frequently ignore. When you cut them back too far or push them around too aggressively, you end up damaging them. As a result, your nail bed is vulnerable to infection. It is best to moisturize your cuticles rather than pushing them back too far or trimming them, as this helps protect the nails from harm.

How to Make Your Nails Shiny Without Any Nail Polish



2. Use a nail brush to clean your nails









Image credits: Orogold

Many of us clean under our nails with long, pointy tools, which is actually not the best thing to do, because it may cause a gap between the nail and the nail bed, making our nails an attractive spot for bacteria, so it is best to clean your nails with a nail brush, which has no side effects and is very safe and healthy for your nails, and it also helps with removing dead skin.

10 Homemade Remedies to Make Your Brittle Nails Strong



3. Regularly trim your nails

I am a fan of natural-looking, short nails rather than long ones; trimming your nails on a regular basis helps you maintain healthy nails and prevents them from breaking. If you're wondering how often you should trim your nails, the answer is based on how quickly your nails grow, which varies from person to person.

A DIY Nail Balm With Only 4 Ingredients for Healthy Shiny Nails



4. Nail polish break

We all love brightly colored nail polish in the summer, but using it too frequently is very unhealthy for your nails; instead, give your nails a break to breathe between changing colors.





5. Apply a nail hardener





If you have very weak nails that crack easily, use a nail hardener every night before going to bed. It will make a huge difference. And, before you apply your nail polish, apply a protective layer, followed by the colour you want.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @harrietwestmoreland