How to Get the 'Gel Nails Look' Without UV/LED Light!

A lot of people think gel nail polish's main advantage is how long it lasts, which is very true, but not what particularly appeals to me, because gel nails are a bit of a hassle because they need to be cured and can be a bit damaging to your nails after regular use. So I was pleasantly surprised to find out how to get gel nails without UV/LED light. I then started to notice in stores top coats that were titled Gel and that don't need LED light, a technology where the nail polish was of a thicker jelly like texture to give you that solid, shiny salon look to your nails. So, I thought I'd share with you some of the best gel nail polish without UV light out there, like Sally Hansen, Chanel, Essie, OPI, Revlon, Kinetics etc...to get the gel nail polish look with no UV/LED light.

Some of the best gel nail polish without UV in 2020:

1. OPI Gel Color:

OPI offer a variety of gel nail polish, to get the gel ails look without UV/LED light. It is said that with it's amazing top coat, your manicure will last up to three weeks.

Image Credits: OPI

2. Kinetics Solar Gel Nail Polish

I also discovered a brand recently called Kinetics, they use solar gel and the finish is truly amazing. After using it at the salon, both their polish and top coat together, I found my manicure lasted a long time and stayed looking fresh and shiny. I bought two of their polishes and top coats and I now use them at home on my own. I did find, however, that their top coat doesn't work as well with other nail polishes, which they did specify that they are best used together.

Image Credits: Kinetics

3. Essie Gel Couture

This top coat created by Essie is a quick drying top coat you apply to your nail polish that will leave your manicure looking flawless. It is chip and fade resistant and when the tie comes it is actually easy to remove, as opposed to normal gel nail polish.

Image Credits: Essie

4. Sally Hansen Gel Nail Polish

Sally Hansen has a color-set technology that locks in the color and your manicure lasts up to eightt days, without using UV light.

Image Credits: Sally Hansen

It's been very hard for me to use regular nail polish now because I'm really impressed with how much of a difference gel makes. Don't you just love when you find something so simple at your disposal that can completely change how your nails look? Have you tried it out? What's your favorite brand?

Main Image Credits: Instagram @nailplace.manicure