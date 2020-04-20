The Only 5 Tips You Need to Apply Nail Polish Without Streaks!

With a few tips and tricks, any woman can flawlessly apply nail polish at home! I know that we've previously shared with you several hacks to get a perfect manicure at home, but this time, I'll tell you how to apply nail polish without streaks.

If you like to keep them natural...here's how to naturally whiten underneath your nails.

If you want to apply white or pastel nail polish, it usually tends to appear with streaks, but don't you worry, because you can easily fix this issue. So how can you get a streak-free nail polish?

Here are 5 tips on how to apply sheer nail polish without streaks:

1. Many nail polish brands offer ridge-filling base coats, that should be used before applying white or pastel nail polish shades. The ridge-filling base coat is so rich, and it will create a smooth opaque layer to prepare your nails for the nail polish color you want to apply.

Here are even more nail products we love.

2. If you can't find these ridge-filing base coats. There's another way that can get you a similar result. Apply a matte top coat as a base before you apply your nail polish color.

3. Or you can apply your first coat of nail polish color. Wait for it to dry. Apply a coat of a matte top coat and then apply your second coat of polish.

4. Another reason why nail polish gets streaky is because the brush strokes show through. Keep the brush at a 45 degree angle, not flat against the nail, to prevent brush strokes Fromm showing through. Keep the brush up at the base of your cuticle and press down gently to fan the bristles out and swipe downwards. It will give a smoother and more even application. Also, more thin layers are better than less but thicker layers.

If you get peeling skin around your nails. There are home remedies that can help with that.

5. Also, what helps prevents brush strokes is actually not having too much polish on your brush. Because that creates a build up of extra polish which gives that streaky look. Wipe the bristles on both sides and only take a small amount of polish.

See, I told you, they're really simple tips that can help you apply nail polish without streaks!



However, there's also another issue which we can all relate to and that's that we're just not that good with nail polish application and so it always looks streaky and imperfect. So let's all watch this in hopes that we can become better manicurists for ourselves...

Main Image Credits: Instagram @nailplace.manicure