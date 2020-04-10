2
Easy Cooking
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion style ideas how to wear pastel colors together mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Friday Fashion Fits: How to Wear and Mix Pastel Colors Together

When it comes to knowing how to mix and match pastel colors, you're lucky because the best thing about pastels is that they mostly all go together because of their common pale and white undertones. They're very popular in fashion because for some people it's more comfortable to go for an all pastel outfit than to go for a bright colored outfit. If you're not sure how to wear pastel colors together, these looks and tips will give you a lot of helpful ideas. 

Also make sure you check out last week's Friday Fashion Fits on how to wear a scarf in your hair in different ways.

Wait for our new Friday Fashion Fits article next Friday and don’t forget to vote on our Instagram or Facebook for which pieces you want us to talk about next..

Don't forget to scroll down to the gallery below for some more pastel outfit ideas...

Pastel yellow looks great with pinks and lavenders

undefined

You can't go wrong with matching pastel yellow with pastel pinks and lavenders. They're a match made in heaven and pastel yellow is a trend this year so you'll find a lot of options online. If it's still a little chilly pair a pastel yellow sweater with chinos or loose pants. You can also throw on a pastel pink blazer for your work meetings. 

Take a look at all of this year's color trends for spring and summer 2020.

Wearing pastel blue with green...

undefined

We've talked before about how great blue and green can look together and it also applies to their pastel shades as well. This is a great look to go for with a pantsuit. You can go for contrast by having one of the shades stronger than the other or you can have them blend in together by wearing more faded tones of the both colors. Mixing in a bit or lavender or yellow won't hurt either!

There's also the classic blue shade that Pantone announced to be this year's color of the year...here's how to wear it.

Muted and soft pastel tones

undefined

If too much color scares you, you can go always for more muted or neutral shades of pastel and pair colors that are from a closer color family, like pale rose, pastel oranges and yellows. You can also be more subtle with your outfit, you don't have to incorporate too many pieces of color. You can just throw on a pastel coat or keep the outfit simple with just a t-shirt and pants. 

Pastel accessories 

undefined

Don't forget accessories, they can actually be exactly the touch of pastel you need, especially with items like colorful pastel tights, which a huge trend this year. Accessorizing is a good way to add more subtle touches of pastel if you're not sure about going all out. A bag and shoes can be a great way to mix and match pastel colors as well.

Accessorizing is a magic tool to turn your outfit from 'meh' to stunning...


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Hel-looks.com

Hel-looks.com
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @blaireadiebee

Instagram: @blaireadiebee
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @vikyandthekid

Instagram: @vikyandthekid
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @dylanasuarez

Instagram: @dylanasuarez
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @vikyandthekid

Instagram: @vikyandthekid
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @streetrends

Instagram: @streetrends
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Elle.com.au

Elle.com.au
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Fashionweekdaily.com

Fashionweekdaily.com
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @sally_lapointe

Instagram: @sally_lapointe
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Style Stalker Via Who What Wear

Style Stalker Via Who What Wear
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Getty Images Via Who What Wear

Getty Images Via Who What Wear
Colorful Pastel Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @vikyandthekid

Instagram: @vikyandthekid


You might also like




Tags: Color trends  Color-blocking  Colorful  Colors  Pastel colors  How to wear  Style ideas  Style tips  Street style  Street style fashion  Styling tips  Outfit ideas  Outfits  Cute outfit ideas  Spring  Spring trends  Blue  Green  Lavender  Yellow fashion  Mix & match  Friday fashion fits  Fashion 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑