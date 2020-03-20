Friday Fashion Fits: The Many Different Ways You Can Wear Purple





Purple is one is just one of those colors that can be a bit difficult to style. People are always looking for purple outfit ideas because it's a beautiful color, but we need to see how to style it. There are a lot of different ways to purple and you don't have to limit yourself to the clothes. So let's see how some of the street style stars wore purple...

How to wear purple and style it in different ways:

When in doubt, go monochrome. I think this is going to be my new fashion motto. When it comes to color and being unsure about which color to pair with what, why not just stay safe and wear a monochromatic outfit? It's so chic, trending like crazy and you can wear different undertones of the same color together.

I chose black because, to me, it seemed like a difficult neutral to wear with purple, I wanted a little challenge. Surprisingly, it looks great. There's a contrast but it's subtle and I found that it looks best with pastel tones of purple or purples with a pinkish hue to them. You can stay safe with a black denim jacket or go big with a blazer and black leather skirt...Love it!

If you love color blocking, you can actually wear purple with a lot of colors, the most popular are yellow and orange. Although, I love this green and purple pastel look and I think blues would be really nice as well with a cool undertoned purple.

Sometimes we forget how color can be incorporated in our accessories and jewelry. So, if you're unsure about purple in your clothes, you should know that purple shoes are stunning, especially with denim. Purple bags are also such a fun way to add color to your look. Jewelry can also be a good idea and purple jewelry may be unconventional, but it's definitely interesting.



