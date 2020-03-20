2
Mother's Day
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي

    Fustany on Instagram Fustany on Facebook
    Follow us on @Fustany, we're fun!
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion style ideas how to wear purple in different ways mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Friday Fashion Fits: The Many Different Ways You Can Wear Purple


Purple is one is just one of those colors that can be a bit difficult to style. People are always looking for purple outfit ideas because it's a beautiful color, but we need to see how to style it. There are a lot of different ways to purple and you don't have to limit yourself to the clothes. So let's see how some of the street style stars wore purple...

Wait for our new Friday Fashion Fits article next Friday and don’t forget to vote on our Instagram or Facebook for which pieces you want us to talk about next..

Don't forget to scroll down to the gallery below for some Purple outfit ideas...

How to wear purple and style it in different ways:

Monochrome Purple Outfit

undefined

When in doubt, go monochrome. I think this is going to be my new fashion motto. When it comes to color and being unsure about which color to pair with what, why not just stay safe and wear a monochromatic outfit? It's so chic, trending like crazy and you can wear different undertones of the same color together. 

Purple and Black Outfit Ideas

undefined

I chose black because, to me, it seemed like a difficult neutral to wear with purple, I wanted a little challenge. Surprisingly, it looks great. There's a contrast but it's subtle and I found that it looks best with pastel tones of purple or purples with a pinkish hue to them.  You can stay safe with a black denim jacket or go big with a blazer and black leather skirt...Love it! 

What colors to wear with purple?

undefined

If you love color blocking, you can actually wear purple with a lot of colors, the most popular are yellow and orange. Although, I love this green and purple pastel look and I think blues would be really nice as well with a cool undertoned purple. 

Wearing Purple Accessories

undefined

Sometimes we forget how color can be incorporated in our accessories and jewelry. So, if you're unsure about purple in your clothes, you should know that purple shoes are stunning, especially with denim. Purple bags are also such a fun way to add color to your look. Jewelry can also be a good idea and purple jewelry may be unconventional, but it's definitely interesting. 



Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


How to Wear Purple

Instagram: @sally_lapointe

Instagram: @sally_lapointe
How to Wear Purple

Instagram: @sally_lapointe

Instagram: @sally_lapointe
How to Wear Purple

Instagram: @playniceaccessories

Instagram: @playniceaccessories
How to Wear Purple

Getty Images Via Sassy Daily

Getty Images Via Sassy Daily
How to Wear Purple

Instagram: @legier.la

Instagram: @legier.la
How to Wear Purple

Vogue.co.uk Via Pinterest

Vogue.co.uk Via Pinterest
How to Wear Purple

Saintssuuh.com

Saintssuuh.com
How to Wear Purple

Fashionista.com

Fashionista.com
How to Wear Purple

Instagram: @djewelled

Instagram: @djewelled
How to Wear Purple

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
How to Wear Purple

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
How to Wear Purple

Stealthelook.com Via Pinterest

Stealthelook.com Via Pinterest
How to Wear Purple

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Via Style Caster

Christian Vierig/Getty Images Via Style Caster
How to Wear Purple

Getty Images Via CR Fashion Book

Getty Images Via CR Fashion Book
How to Wear Purple

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
How to Wear Purple

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
How to Wear Purple

ImaxTree Via Livingly.com

ImaxTree Via Livingly.com
How to Wear Purple

Pinterest

Pinterest
How to Wear Purple

Who What Wear Via Pinterest

Who What Wear Via Pinterest
How to Wear Purple

Elle Via Pinterest

Elle Via Pinterest
How to Wear Purple

Pinterest

Pinterest
How to Wear Purple

The Style Stalker Via Who What Wear

The Style Stalker Via Who What Wear
How to Wear Purple

Pinterest

Pinterest
How to Wear Purple

Edward Berthelot Via Glamour

Edward Berthelot Via Glamour
How to Wear Purple

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
How to Wear Purple

How to Wear Purple

How to Wear Purple
How to Wear Purple

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
How to Wear Purple

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest
How to Wear Purple

Fashionista.com

Fashionista.com


You might also like




Tags: Friday fashion fits  Purple  Colorful  Color-blocking  Pastel colors  Pop of color  How to wear  Style ideas  Style tips  Fashion tips  Monochrome  Black fashion  Outfit ideas  Outfits  Accessories 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑