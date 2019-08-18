2
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion

by Farida Abdel Malek

Yes! You Can Wear Orange and Purple Together and Look Incredibly Chic

Here's yet another outfit color combination that people stay away from. 2 bold colors on the opposite side of the spectrum and even though they are risky, when worn well they can create amazing vibrant looks. I find orange and purple to be perfect for both summer and fall, which is why I added a few fall outfits for those experiencing some breeze or have already started their fall/winter shopping. Their tones are fall tones but their brightness can be beautiful in summer, especially if you go for a popping lilac. So pairing orange and purple outfits is risk but remember you can always be subtle about it, while still getting the boldness and brightness of their combination. Here are a few ideas on how to wear purple and orange together. Also don't forget to check out the gallery below for street style looks and outfit inspirations

1. Try to Match up the Undertones

To ease yourself into it, you can try to pair them by finding oranges and purples in a similar color family. For example, pair them in pastels, go for a really pale orange and lilac. For colder months, you can try going for a deeper burnt orange and a dark plumy purple. This will allow you to not be as shocked by the color combination.

2. Accessorize

This is the safest thing you can do. Pick one of the colors for your clothes and then other as a statement accessory, coolest choices would be shoes, boots or your bag. This is a but more subtle but is still as chic.

3. Go Full on Neon

You can use the 'rip the bandaid' method and go big or go home. Don't hold back and get inspired by fashion week's street style by pairing both colors is full on popping neon. My favorite example of that is the outfit before last in the gallery.

4. Try It At least Once


Remember that with fashion, if you never try then you'll never know. If you're looking to try something new, always remember that you might feel uncomfortable and uneasy when you first put it on. But, if you push yourself out the door or walk around the house in it, it might slowly start to grown on you, so try it first before it becomes a no no.


Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Fashioninside.bg

Instagram: @streetrends

Glamradar.com

Instagram: @isabellafiorentino

Via Pinterest

Diego Zuko Via Harper's Bazaar

Mappcraft.com

Via Pinterest

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Via Pure Wow

Dreamingloud.com

Instagram: @itsmekellieb Via Who What Wear

Eurekashoes.com

Via Pinterest

Via Pinterest

Getty Images

Wheretoget.it

Elle.com/es

Instagram: @elladvornik

