| by Farida Abdel Malek

How to Wear Pantone's 2020 Color of the Year...Classic Blue

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Pantone announced the Pantone Color of Year 2020 4 days ago. The color is Classic Blue. It is a timeless and classic, deep, chic shade of blue, that can be characterized as minimal and simple, yet striking and a statement, especially in fashion. It is inspired by the sky at dusk and is huge umbrella and base for many shades of blue that you can incorporate into your life this year. 

Yesterday on our Instagram we previewed a collection of 8 outfits inspired buy Pantone's Classic Blue. They are so many ways to incorporate this shade into your wardrobe this year and you don't have to worry about the color pairings because this classic blue will actually surprise you with how it can be paired with so different colors. You can check out green and blue outfit ideas here, to start off...


Here are different ways to wear the Pantone color of year 2020:

1. Jackets

A jacket is one of the easiest ways to add color to your outfits, especially if you're comfortable wearing neutrals most of the time. A pop of blue to throw on your outfit will instantly liven it and give it sophistication. 

2. Sweaters/Turtlenecks/Jumpers

For winter you're in luck. A 'Jeans and sweater' outfit needs minimal effort and zero complication when it comes to styling. You don't need to panic about what color to pair it with because it looks really great with jeans. As for turtlenecks, they look great under a blazer or vest. 

3. Accessories

If you don't want color in your clothing at all. Shoes and bags are a good way to add a pop of classic blue. I'm a firm believer that blue and black go together perfectly, so you don't have to worry about what color to wear it with, and you can just buy a beautiful handbag or classic stilettos and that's perfect for a night out. 

4. Suits

Suits are trending like crazy. They're absolutely everywhere, so you're bound to run into a Classic Blue suit. It's so chic and subtle compared to pink or green suits, if that's too far off for you. 

Scroll below for more Classic Blue outfit ideas...

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @ascia

Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @venswifestyle

Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @venswifestyle

Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @thestyleograph

Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @thestyleograph

Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @venswifestyle

Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @thestyleograph

Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @thestyleograph

Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @streetrends

Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @stylecrone

Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @natalieoffduty

Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @greceghanem

Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @dylanasuarez

Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @blaireadiebee

Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @colormecourtney

Pantone Color of the Year 2020 Classic Blue Outfit Ideas

Instagram: @blaireadiebee

