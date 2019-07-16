2
Summer 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion weddings raya abirached wedding photos and wedding dress mainimagee

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Raya Abirached's 2 Wedding Looks Are a Timeless Inspiration for a Modern Bride

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

We finally get to see for the first time Raya Abirached's wedding looks after 8 years of marriage. To celebrate her 8th wedding anniversary, she posted on her instagram beautiful photographs of her wedding day. Everyone is in love with how elegant and beautiful she looks but we want to tackle things a little differently.

Raya wore two wedding  dresses and we can't help but be stunned by how, even though this was 8 years ago, her wedding looks fit modern bridal fashion perfectly. Her looks were timeless. effortless and something we could easily see a modern bride wear today

Raya Abirached's Wedding Dresses


Raya wore a Maison Valentino wedding dress. It was very simple and elegant with ruffle detailing down the sides and we all now how much ruffles are trending these days

undefined

As for the other dress, it was as simple and as elegant, with a very flattering fit and chiffon and satin fabrics. We really think that Raya's wedding dresses are perfect and fitting for any bride looking for something simple and most importantly timeless.

undefined


Raya Abirached's Wedding Hairstyle




Just like her wedding dresses Raya Abirached chose bridal hairstyles that are minimal and chic. For the Valentino dress, she went for an updo, a classic bridal, chic and sleek hair bun. 

undefined

For the other strapless dress, she also went for classic bridal waves that fell naturally but with a bit of structure to balance out the headpiece she chose. Her headpiece was very royal looking and had delicate feathers, which are also very much trending. 

undefined

Take a look at the rest of Raya Abirached's wedding photos in the gallery below!


Main Image Credits: Instagram @rayaofficial

Get the ultimate bridal inspiration and wedding day tips by checking out our Weddings section here.




You might also like




Tags: Arab weddings  Celebrity weddings  Lebanon weddings  Wedding  Weddings  Wedding dresses  Wedding gowns  Wedding pictures  Raya abirached  Raya abirached dresses  Bridal hairstyles  Bridal  Bridal fashion  Bridal headpieces  Valentino 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑