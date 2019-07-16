Raya Abirached's 2 Wedding Looks Are a Timeless Inspiration for a Modern Bride

We finally get to see for the first time Raya Abirached's wedding looks after 8 years of marriage. To celebrate her 8th wedding anniversary, she posted on her instagram beautiful photographs of her wedding day. Everyone is in love with how elegant and beautiful she looks but we want to tackle things a little differently.

Raya wore two wedding dresses and we can't help but be stunned by how, even though this was 8 years ago, her wedding looks fit modern bridal fashion perfectly. Her looks were timeless. effortless and something we could easily see a modern bride wear today.

Raya Abirached's Wedding Dresses





Raya wore a Maison Valentino wedding dress. It was very simple and elegant with ruffle detailing down the sides and we all now how much ruffles are trending these days.





As for the other dress, it was as simple and as elegant, with a very flattering fit and chiffon and satin fabrics. We really think that Raya's wedding dresses are perfect and fitting for any bride looking for something simple and most importantly timeless.









Raya Abirached's Wedding Hairstyle













Just like her wedding dresses Raya Abirached chose bridal hairstyles that are minimal and chic. For the Valentino dress, she went for an updo, a classic bridal, chic and sleek hair bun.





For the other strapless dress, she also went for classic bridal waves that fell naturally but with a bit of structure to balance out the headpiece she chose. Her headpiece was very royal looking and had delicate feathers, which are also very much trending.





Take a look at the rest of Raya Abirached's wedding photos in the gallery below!





Main Image Credits: Instagram @rayaofficial