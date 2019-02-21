2
Fashion

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Before Getting Dressed, See Now Raya Abirached's Arabs Got Talent Looks

I, personally, like to open up my phone, look through Pinterest and Instagram for outfit inspirations before I get dressed for going out. Sometimes I feel like putting in a little effort in my outfit and going for something chic, yet interesting. You might think that Raya Abirached's Arabs Got Talent outfits are not for an everyday look, but when you're going out at night and you want to revamp your look, looking at her style and elegant outfits will instantly give you ideas of the style you want to go for

Arabs Got Talent season 6 just started and with Raya's look in the first episode, we were left jaw dropped. Is there anything more fierce and elegant than a simple and sexy pantsuit? She was styled by Cedric Haddad and her suit is from Noiroconcept. Her makeup was done by Ali Kattoua,  and it was simple with healthy looking skin and a bold vampy lip. Her sleek hairstyle, by Georges El Mendelek, was perfect with the pantsuit, adding more sophistication and giving space for her bold Azza Fahmy earrings to stand out. 

Check out more in the gallery below...

Main Image Credits: Beshara Safadi Via Instagram @rayaofficial

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Instagram: @rayaofficial

Instagram: @rayaofficial

Instagram: @noiro_conceptstore

