Suits Are Trending for Fall and You Don't Want to Miss Them on the Runway

Formal suits and tuxedos made a strong appearance at New York Fashion Week. Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger presented their Fall 2019 Ready-to-Wear collections and were met with admiration on our end and so many others for the beautiful female suits and tuxedos worn on the runway. Zendaya had also received a lot of attention for her love of suits and her collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger for this fashion week's runway of Tommy X Zendaya.

Tuxedo Suits at Ralph Lauren Fall 2019 Ready-to-Wear





The tuxedo suits was a strong and beautiful piece at the Ralph Lauren runway this season. The runway showcased the beauty of male style tuxedos on women and how elegant, strong and sexy they can be. The Tuxedo blazers also came in bright colors like yellow, blue and red. The black tuxedos were worn with the classic satin stripe belt. There were also some velvet suits and we all know how we're not yet over the velvet trend.

Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2019 Ready-to-Wear





Everyone was really looking forward to seeing Tommy Hilfiger's collaboration with Zendaya for their Fall 2019 collection. It was another win for modern formal suits at the show. The show was inspired by Harlem and '70s uptown women with a modern youthful twist. Colors were mainly neutral and muted, ranging from black, maroon, white and silver. There were also some velvet and leather suits that were stunning.

Zendaya Wearing a Suit





Zendaya loves wearing a suit and was seen in one on separate occasions, among them the Tommy Hilfiger runway and another when she wore the same suit and tie that was also worn by Michael B. Jordan by the brand Berluti. The suit she wore for the Tommy Hilfiger show was worn on the runway by a male model and Zendaya showed up in the end rocking the snake print number.









All Image Credits: NOWFASHION





