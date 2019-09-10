2
Summer 2019
Fashion
Ask Fustany
Beauty
Lifestyle
Fustany TV
Quizzes
#ItsNaturalAndILoveIt
Hijabi Hub
Mamas Wonderland
Here Comes the Bride
Write with Us NEW NEW Ask Stylist About Us Advertise Contact Us Privacy Policy Sitemap
Login Register
عربى English

My Fustany Account

Get To Know Fustany

عربي
Please close the ad blocker to view the full site content
Fashion Header image fustany fashion trends suit trend in new york fashion week spring summer 2020 fustany ar mainimage

| by Mai Atef

Suits Are Trending for Fall and You Don't Want to Miss Them on the Runway

Formal suits and tuxedos made a strong appearance at New York Fashion Week. Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger presented their Fall 2019 Ready-to-Wear collections and were met with admiration on our end and so many others for the beautiful female suits and tuxedos worn on the runway. Zendaya had also received a lot of attention for her love of suits and her collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger for this fashion week's runway of Tommy X Zendaya.  

Tuxedo Suits at Ralph Lauren Fall 2019 Ready-to-Wear

undefined

The tuxedo suits was a strong and beautiful piece at the Ralph Lauren runway this season. The runway showcased the beauty of male style tuxedos on women and how elegant, strong and sexy they can be. The Tuxedo blazers also came in bright colors like yellow, blue and red. The black tuxedos were worn with the classic satin stripe belt. There were also some velvet suits and we all know how we're not yet over the velvet trend.

Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2019 Ready-to-Wear

undefined

Everyone was really looking forward to seeing Tommy Hilfiger's collaboration with Zendaya for their Fall 2019 collection. It was another win for modern formal suits at the show. The show was inspired by Harlem and '70s uptown women with a modern youthful twist. Colors were mainly neutral and muted, ranging from black, maroon, white and silver. There were also some velvet and leather suits that were stunning. 

Zendaya Wearing a Suit

undefined

Zendaya loves wearing a suit and was seen in one on separate occasions, among them the Tommy Hilfiger runway and another when she wore the same suit and tie that was also worn by Michael B. Jordan by the brand Berluti. The suit she wore for the Tommy Hilfiger show was worn on the runway by a male model and Zendaya showed up in the end rocking the snake print number. 

undefined


All Image Credits: NOWFASHION


Check out more from the Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2019 runway shows below...

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020
Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020

Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger Suits and Tuxedos Trend NYFW 2020


Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.



You might also like




Tags: 2020 trends  Fashion week spring 2020  New york fashion week 2020  Fall 2019  Fall trends  Ralph lauren  Tommy hilfiger  Zendaya  Suits  Tuxedos  Pantsuits  2019 trends  2019 fashion  Winter 2020 




© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑