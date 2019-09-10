The French Manicure Is Back! and Better Than Ever as Seen at NYFW 2020

I have a love-hate relationship with French Manicures, mainly because they don't suit my nails because of how short they are. My favorite part of fashion week this past few years is getting to see what's coming back on trend and getting surprised by seeing things that I never thought would be back anytime soon. Even though, French nail tips are a classic, they've been off the radar for a while taking a step back for funky nail art and bold yellow nail polish to shine.
At New York Fashion Week Ready to Wear Spring 2020 runway shows featured more than one modern adaption of the classic French nail trend. rag & bone went for a black tip, editorial nail artist Miss Pop went for the classic French manicure look for Prabal Gurung and Ulla Johnson was done by Paintbox and they went for a really cool negative space look. The amazing nail artist Betina R. Goldstein did double-cornered French nails at Kith.
Take a look at more of the amazing French manicure looks at the Spring 2020 runway in the gallery bellow...
Main Image Credits: Instagram @rebeccamaynesphoto Via Instagram @misspopnails
