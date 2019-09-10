2
Beauty Header image fustany beauty nails french manicure trend spring 2020 ready to wear runway mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

The French Manicure Is Back! and Better Than Ever as Seen at NYFW 2020

I have a love-hate relationship with French Manicures, mainly because they don't suit my nails because of how short they are. My favorite part of fashion week this past few years is getting to see what's coming back on trend and getting surprised by seeing things that I never thought would be back anytime soon. Even though, French nail tips are a classic, they've been off the radar for a while taking a step back for funky nail art and bold yellow nail polish to shine. 

At New York Fashion Week Ready to Wear Spring 2020 runway shows featured more than one  modern adaption of the classic French nail trend. rag & bone went for a black tip, editorial nail artist Miss Pop went for the classic French manicure look for Prabal Gurung and Ulla Johnson was done by Paintbox and they went for a really cool negative space look. The amazing nail artist Betina R. Goldstein did double-cornered French nails at Kith.

Take a look at more of the amazing French manicure looks at the Spring 2020 runway in the gallery bellow...

rag & bone
1 of 20
rag & bone
Image Credits: Instagram @pmung & Instagram @randolphsauer Via Instagram @jinsoon
Prabal Gurung
2 of 20
Prabal Gurung
Image Credits: Instagram @rebeccamaynesphoto Via Instagram @misspopnails
I Love Pretty
3 of 20
I Love Pretty
Image Credits: Guillaume Roujas for NOWFASHION
Ulla Johnson
4 of 20
Ulla Johnson
Image Credits: Instagram @paintboxnails
Ulla Johnson
5 of 20
Ulla Johnson
Image Credits: Instagram @paintboxnails
Prabal Gurung
6 of 20
Prabal Gurung
Image Credits: Instagram @rebeccamaynesphoto Via Instagram @misspopnails
rag & bone
7 of 20
rag & bone
Image Credits: Instagram @pmung & Instagram @randolphsauer Via Instagram @jinsoon
Christian Siriano
8 of 20
Christian Siriano
Image Credits: Essie Via Allure
Nicole Miller
9 of 20
Nicole Miller
Image Credits: IMAXTREE Via Elle
Kith
10 of 20
Kith
Image Credits: Instagram @betina_goldstein
Prabal Gurung
11 of 20
Prabal Gurung
Image Credits: Instagram @rebeccamaynesphoto Via Instagram @misspopnails
Prabal Gurung
12 of 20
Prabal Gurung
Image Credits: Instagram @rebeccamaynesphoto Via Instagram @misspopnails
Ulla Johnson
13 of 20
Ulla Johnson
Image Credits: Instagram @paintboxnails
Kith
14 of 20
Kith
Image Credits: Instagram @betina_goldstein
Khaite
15 of 20
Khaite
Image Credits: Courtesy of Brands Via Harper's Bazaar
Khaite
16 of 20
Khaite
Image Credits: Gio Staiano for NOWFASHION
Alice + Olivia
17 of 20
Alice + Olivia
Image Credits: Getty Images Via Allure
Christian Siriano
18 of 20
Christian Siriano
Image Credits: Courtesy of Brands Via Harper's Bazaar
Prabal Gurung
19 of 20
Prabal Gurung
Image Credits: Instagram @rebeccamaynesphoto Via Instagram @misspopnails
Prabal Gurung
20 of 20
Prabal Gurung
Image Credits: Instagram @rebeccamaynesphoto Via Instagram @misspopnails





Main Image Credits: Instagram @rebeccamaynesphoto Via Instagram @misspopnails


Got any makeup or skin care questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you.



