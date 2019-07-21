2 Smart Ways to Remove Gel Nail Polish Easily at Home

Most women tend to apply and remove gel nail polish at the salon, this could be exhausting having to go all the way there to get the gel nail polish removed. To spare you time and effort we are going to tell you the tips on how to remove gel nail polish easily at home.

First Method:

1. Wipe your nails with a cotton soaked in nail polish remover.

2. Scratch the external layer of the nail polish with a nail file till you remove the shiny layer.

3. Wrap cotton pads soaked with nail polish remover on your nails.

4. Wrap aluminum foil around the cotton and your nails to hold it in place for 15 minutes.

5. After you remove the aluminum foil, wipe the nail polish remnants off your nails with a cotton pad soaked with nail polish remover.

6. Apply moisturizer to your hands and nails, you could use cream or natural oils like olive oil or sweet almond oil to prevent your nails for becoming dry and breaking easily.

Second Method:

1. Put a bowl that has nail polish inside a bigger bowl that has hot water.

2. File the nails to get rid of the top shiny layer.

3. Soak your nails in the nail polish remover bowl.

4. Wipe what's left on the nails with a cotton with nail polish.

5. Moisturize your nails with creams and natural oils so your nails don't get dry and become easily breakable.

6. Be careful never to heat the nail polish remover directly because it’s flammable.



