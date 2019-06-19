2
Beauty

by Mai Atef

Fruit Nails Are Popular This Summer, So Don't Miss out on the Trend!

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

The fruit nail art is the best way to get bright looking fingernails for the summer. It is very popular this season and will suit your beach looks perfectly as it’s made up of bright vivid colors.

The options are endless, there are watermelons, lemons, apples, kiwis, strawberries, and pineapples. Don’t hesitate to go for this trendy nail art if you want summery vibes on your nails. Beauty bloggers did their nails in two ways, either paint a different fruit on each nail for a bold look or the same fruit on all nails for a simpler one.

Here are the Trendy fruit nail art in pictures to inspire your next look.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @bestbeautyparlours

Got any makeup or skin care questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you.


fruit nails trend for the summer of 2019

Instagram: @adrocnails

fruit nails trend for the summer of 2019

Instagram: @adrocnails

fruit nails trend for the summer of 2019

Instagram: @bestbeautyparlours

fruit nails trend for the summer of 2019

Instagram: @cutekans

fruit nails trend for the summer of 2019

Instagram: @summer.swatch

fruit nails trend for the summer of 2019

Instagram: @nailsby_claudiab

fruit nails trend for the summer of 2019

Instagram: @m0oniczka

