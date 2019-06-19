Fruit Nails Are Popular This Summer, So Don't Miss out on the Trend!

The fruit nail art is the best way to get bright looking fingernails for the summer. It is very popular this season and will suit your beach looks perfectly as it’s made up of bright vivid colors.

The options are endless, there are watermelons, lemons, apples, kiwis, strawberries, and pineapples. Don’t hesitate to go for this trendy nail art if you want summery vibes on your nails. Beauty bloggers did their nails in two ways, either paint a different fruit on each nail for a bold look or the same fruit on all nails for a simpler one.

Here are the Trendy fruit nail art in pictures to inspire your next look.

Main Image Credits: Instagram @bestbeautyparlours