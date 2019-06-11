Fustany Tried It: The Body Shop's Almond Oil, a Fast Fix for Dry Nails

Our nails say so much about our health. You can tell from your nails if your body is doing good or not. Not to mention how important it is to have strong shiny nails for nail polish application.

My nails have always been really strong and perfect. Without having to do anything or apply anything, but they were missing something else. My nails were very dry and I never realized this until I saw them moisturized and healthy.

I tend, as you do, to wash my hands many times during the day and all this soap dries my nails and drains it of its natural oils. This is why I decided to buy the Almond Nail and Cuticle oil by The Body Shop.

The Body Shop almond nail and cuticle oil is basically a combination of sweet almond oil, shea butter and other oils which ensure ultimate moisture for your nails and cuticles.

It’s basically a pen with a brush at its end. The other end has a bottom part that you twist around to get the oil in the brush. The oil is more of a gel-like substance than of oil. It smells a bit like almond and very easy to apply.

What I love about it, is that it really moisturizes my nails in a non-greasy way and is quickly absorbed. It moisturizes the cuticles around the nail bed as well, which helps the manicure look better and healthier. It also strengthens my nails in a short time and it’s very easy to use, plus you can keep it in your purse and take it anywhere.

What I don't like about the product is that among its ingredients is panthenol which I don’t like the smell of. It’s also a bit pricey compared to the amount of product which is 1.8 ml. Other than that I really recommend it if your nails are going through a rough time.