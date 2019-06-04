The Nail Polish Colors That Would Suit Any Evening Dress You Go For

We always get asked this question, a lot, "What nail polish color would go with this dress?" It can be a bit of hassle trying to pick the perfect nail shade when you have a wedding or an important evening or formal event. First of all, because you don't want to take your gown with you to the nail salon, and also because nail polish looks a lot different on the nails than it does in the bottle, and a lot of people find it hard to understand what will look good and what will clash...including myself.

So in order to make things easier on myself and everyone who's opened this article looking for answers, let's take a look at the classic, basic, mostly neutral nail polish colors that match most evening dresses. These colors are chic and with a very minimal margin of clashing. Just make sure to find the right undertones that suit your skin.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @JulieKNailsNYC