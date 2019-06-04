2
| by Farida Abdel Malek

The Nail Polish Colors That Would Suit Any Evening Dress You Go For

We always get asked this question, a lot, "What nail polish color would go with this dress?" It can be a bit of hassle trying to pick the perfect nail shade when you have a wedding or an important evening or formal event. First of all, because you don't want to take your gown with you to the nail salon, and also because nail polish looks a lot different on the nails than it does in the bottle, and a lot of people find it hard to understand what will look good and what will clash...including myself.

So in order to make things easier on myself and everyone who's opened this article looking for answers, let's take a look at the classic, basic, mostly neutral nail polish colors that match most evening dresses. These colors are chic and with a very minimal margin of clashing. Just make sure to find the right undertones that suit your skin


Main Image Credits: Instagram @JulieKNailsNYC

Got any makeup or skincare questions? ASK FUSTANY can help with that! Post your question, and have makeup artists and skincare experts answer you.


Classic French Manicure
1
Classic French Manicure
It had it's glory days in the early to mid '2000s but even though it's not as popular now, it is still considered a classic. It's the easiest way to guarantee a manicure that will simply suit your dress. Image Credits: Via Pinterest
Skin-Toned Nude
2
Skin-Toned Nude
Every girl must find the perfect nude that is the closest to her skin tone. It is extremely flattering on any nail length and will suit any dress you wear. Just try to find one with very neutral undertones. Image Credits: Redefinedjewelry.com
Classic Red
3
Classic Red
I know what you're thinking, red doesn't go with anything, but hear me out. Red nail polishes might look the same but they could be very different when on the nails. A classic red nail polish that is not too cool and not too warm is more likely to suit most of your evening wear. Image Credits: Via Pinterest
Oxblood
4
Oxblood
Most people go for this chic and sexy oxblood shade. It really does suit most skin tones, most nail lengths and most evening wear. You can't go wrong with it. Image Credits: Via Pinterest
Black
5
Black
Black nails are starting to come back in style, which is great because black nail polish is awesome for evening dresses.It's a neutral so it won't clash with most colors. With short nails it will add depth and sophistication to your look. With longer nails, it will make a fierce sexy statement. Image Credits: Via Pinterest

