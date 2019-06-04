The Nail Polish Colors That Would Suit Any Evening Dress You Go For

So in order to make things easier on myself and everyone who's opened this article looking for answers, let's take a look at the classic, basic, mostly neutral nail polish colors that match most evening dresses. These colors are chic and with a very minimal margin of clashing. Just make sure to find the right undertones that suit your skin.
It had it's glory days in the early to mid '2000s but even though it's not as popular now, it is still considered a classic. It's the easiest way to guarantee a manicure that will simply suit your dress.
Image Credits: Via Pinterest
2
Skin-Toned Nude
Every girl must find the perfect nude that is the closest to her skin tone. It is extremely flattering on any nail length and will suit any dress you wear. Just try to find one with very neutral undertones.
Image Credits: Redefinedjewelry.com
3
Classic Red
I know what you're thinking, red doesn't go with anything, but hear me out. Red nail polishes might look the same but they could be very different when on the nails. A classic red nail polish that is not too cool and not too warm is more likely to suit most of your evening wear.
Image Credits: Via Pinterest
4
Oxblood
Most people go for this chic and sexy oxblood shade. It really does suit most skin tones, most nail lengths and most evening wear. You can't go wrong with it.
Image Credits: Via Pinterest
5
Black
Black nails are starting to come back in style, which is great because black nail polish is awesome for evening dresses.It's a neutral so it won't clash with most colors. With short nails it will add depth and sophistication to your look. With longer nails, it will make a fierce sexy statement.
Image Credits: Via Pinterest
Farida Abdel MalekThe first time she watched "The Devil Wears Prada" around the age of 12, Farida felt something that she couldn’t quite explain at that time. She was inspired. The clothes, the hair, the makeup and of course, Paris. It made her feel ecstatic; wanting to jump years ahead to enter the industry in a way or another. She is a makeup fanatic and spends 80% of her time looking at new products, and putting them on her wishlist. She studied multimedia journalism, and wanted to further utilize it by writing about her passion. Farida loves to take time for herself and unwinds by watching "Friends" and doing her skincare routine before bedtime.