Natural Homemade Nail Mask Recipes to Make Your Weak Nails Stronger

Being a woman takes a lot of work, especially when you care about the smallest details. And because there’s nothing worse than chipped and weak-looking nails, here's are some natural homemade nail masks and nail soaks to improve your nails' health.

If you apply a lot of nail polish, use too much nail polish removers, or apply acrylic nails - whatever you’re doing is constantly harming your nails, and this is why you need to give your nails a break every once in a while to let them breathe. So let’s take a look at these homemade DIY nail masks for weak nails...

1. Honey & Egg Nail Mask





Egg yolks provide your nails with strengthening protein and the honey works as an anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal agent.



Ingredients:

- 1 Egg yolk

- 1 Tsp honey

- 1 Tbsp water

- A drop or two of lavender oil for a soothing smell

Steps:

1. Mix the ingredients well together.

2. Apply it on your nails, around the nails and on your cuticles.

3. Leave it on for 10 to 15 minutes.

4. Now wash it off with lukewarm water.

2. Nourishing Banana Nail Mask

Ingredients:

- 1 tsp honey

- 1 tsp heavy cream

- 1 Tbsp mashed banana

Steps:

1. Mix all the ingredients together to make a nice smooth paste

2. Apply the mask to your nails generously and keep it on for around 10 minutes before washing off.

Recipe Credits: Femina

3. Orange Garlic Nail Soak

Garlic helps with strengthening and the vitamin c as you know promotes collagen.

Ingredients:

- 1/2 cup orange juice

- 1 garlic clove (minced)

Steps:

1. Add both in a bowl and mix them together.

2. Soak your nails for around 10 minutes.

Recipe Credits: Style Caster

Main Image Credits: Instagram @oliveandjune